Preview: Indians at White Sox

The Cleveland Indians are in position to move a half-game behind Chicago in the American League Central when they close a four-game series against the host White Sox on Wednesday. The Indians handed Chicago ace Chris Sale his first loss of the season Tuesday and have won seven of their past 10 contests.

The White Sox jumped out to a torrid 23-10 start but have come back to the pack in the division by losing 10 of their last 14 games. Chicago beat the Indians in Monday’s opener of a doubleheader before scoring only three runs while losing the last two games. Cleveland smacked seven homers while scoring 17 runs in the series and first baseman Mike Napoli is 3-for-7 with a homer and four RBIs after going 0-for-19 with 11 strikeouts in his previous four games. White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu went 3-for-4 with two doubles on Tuesday after suffering through a 2-for-20 funk over the previous five contests.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (3-5, 4.10 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (5-3, 1.98)

Kluber defeated the Boston Red Sox in his last outing when he gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings. It was his second strong turn in a four-start span as he pitched a five-hit shutout against Detroit on May 4 but allowed nine runs in 9 1/3 innings in the two outings between. Kluber is 4-4 with a 3.66 ERA in 13 career appearances (12 starts) against Chicago and has struggled against Abreu (10-for-28, three home runs).

Quintana has lost back-to-back starts and he gave up season highs of four runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings against Kansas City in his last turn. He took over the American League ERA lead Tuesday when Sale was hammered for six runs in 3 1/3 innings by the Indians. Quintana is 5-1 with a 2.58 ERA in 14 career appearances (12 starts) against Cleveland and has experienced issues retiring Rajai Davis (13-for-41, one home run).

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians 3B Juan Uribe is 9-for-22 during a six-game hitting streak.

2. Chicago DH Avasail Garcia is 2-for-19 over his past five games.

3. Slumping Cleveland C Yan Gomes wasn’t in the lineup Tuesday and is batting .145 in May.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Indians 4