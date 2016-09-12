Preview: Indians at White Sox

The Cleveland Indians hope to continue cruising toward the American League Central title when they visit the Chicago White Sox on Monday to begin a four-game series. The Indians, who have not won a division title since 2007, lead the Detroit Tigers by seven games after taking two of three at Minnesota over the weekend.

Carlos Santana extended a career high with his 31st homer in Sunday’s 7-1 victory for Cleveland, which has taken nine of 12 games from the White Sox this season. Carlos Carrasco attempts to give the Indians their fifth win in six games Monday and the right-hander opposes veteran Miguel Gonzalez, who is unbeaten in his career against Cleveland. Chicago, which dropped the last two against Kansas City over the weekend after winning three straight, leans on a pitching staff that ranks fifth in the AL in ERA (4.07). The White Sox managed only two hits in a 2-0 loss Sunday, but boast a dangerous offense led by Todd Frazier (35 homers), Jose Abreu (90 RBIs) and Adam Eaton (.364 OBP).

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (11-7, 3.15 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Miguel Gonzalez (3-6, 3.81)

Carrasco has won four of his last five decisions after allowing four runs and nine hits over 7 1/3 innings to beat Houston last time out. The 29-year-old Venezuela native, who boasts 148 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings, is 6-4 with a 2.02 ERA on the road in 2016. Melky Cabrera is 9-for-24 with a pair of homers versus Carrasco, who is 3-8 with a 5.44 ERA in 16 appearances (15 starts) against the White Sox.

Gonzalez came off the disabled list Tuesday and permitted six hits and zero walks over 6 1/3 scoreless innings to defeat Detroit. The 32-year-old Mexico native’s latest performance snapped six-game winless stretch and left him one strikeout away from 500 for his career. Rajai Davis is 6-for-14 with three homers and eight RBIs versus Gonzalez, who is 3-0 with a 3.04 ERA lifetime against Cleveland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago SS Tim Anderson saw his eight-game hitting streak end Sunday, but the rookie is batting .312 at home this season.

2. Cleveland 3B-OF Jose Ramirez has hit safely in eight consecutive contests, going 13-for-35 during that stretch.

3. Abreu is seven homers and 10 RBIs shy of joining Albert Pujols as the only players in major league history with 30 blasts and 100 RBIs in each of their first three seasons.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, White Sox 2