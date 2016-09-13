Preview: Indians at White Sox

The Cleveland Indians are holding a comfortable six-game lead atop the American League Central with 19 to play, but the road to the title got a bit more difficult Monday. All-Star right-hander Danny Salazar could be done for the year for Cleveland, which continues its four-game series at the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Salazar underwent an MRI exam on Monday that revealed a mild strain of the flexor muscle in his forearm, an injury that is expected to sideline him for three to four weeks. “The one thing we want to do is get him healthy, make sure he knows he’s healthy, because that’s important,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. "And then if it fits somewhere, good. But the biggest thing is to get him healthy.” Avisail Garcia homered as part of a four-hit night and Todd Frazier also went deep as the White Sox mauled Cleveland 11-4 in the series opener. Chicago left-hander Jose Quintana will oppose Indians righty Trevor Bauer on Tuesday in a matchup of 11-game winners.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (11-6, 3.86 ERA) vs. White Sox LH José Quintana (11-10, 3.13)

Bauer benefited from an offensive outburst last time out to get the victory against Houston despite permitting five runs and seven hits, including a pair of homers, over five innings. It was the first time in seven turns that Bauer failed to go at least six innings and snapped a string of four consecutive quality starts. Bauer gave up one run and four hits over seven innings in a no-decision against Chicago on June 17.

Quintana has been shaky in each of his last two outings, giving up four runs in 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision versus Detroit on Wednesday after getting rocked for seven runs over five innings in a loss at Detroit. That followed a stretch of eight straight quality starts by Quintana in which he surrendered a total of 11 earned runs. He is 0-2 in three starts against the Indians this season despite giving up seven runs in 19 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 2B Tyler Saladino is 11-for-18 over his last five games.

2. Indians 3B/OF Jose Ramirez is 15-for-39 during a nine-game hitting streak.

3. White Sox rookie SS Tim Anderson has hit safely in 15 of his last 17 games.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, White Sox 3