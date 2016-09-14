Preview: Indians at White Sox

The American League Central-leading Cleveland Indians look to put an end to their current struggles when they visit the division-rival Chicago White Sox on Wednesday for the third contest of their four-game set. Cleveland has fallen to 2-3 on its seven-game road trip and 4-5 in its last nine overall contests by dropping the first two games of the series by a combined 19-5 score.

Brandon Guyer drove in the lone run in Tuesday’s 8-1 setback with his career-high ninth homer and Jason Kipnis recorded two of the Indians’ six hits with a pair of doubles. Despite the loss, Cleveland maintained its six-game lead over second-place Detroit, which suffered an identical 8-1 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday. The White Sox used a seven-run sixth inning to break open the contest and register their fifth victory in seven games. Chicago improved to 5-3 on its 10-game homestand as it received two RBIs apiece from Carlos Sanchez, Todd Frazier and Jose Abreu, who has recorded multiple hits in eight of his 12 games this month and has not gone hitless in back-to-back contests since July 19 and 20.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Josh Tomlin (11-8, 4.85 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (7-8, 3.80)

Tomlin returns to the rotation after making his first relief appearance of the season on Sept. 5 due to Danny Salazar’s forearm injury. The 31-year-old Tomlin has not won since July 30 against Oakland, going 0-5 over his last six starts. He is 3-2 with a 3.22 ERA in eight career games (seven starts) versus the White Sox, including a victory at Chicago on May 24 in which he allowed two runs and five hits over eight innings.

Rodon extended his unbeaten streak to seven starts on Friday, recording his fifth victory in that span after limiting Kansas City to two runs - one earned - while registering a season-high nine strikeouts in six innings. The 23-year-old Floridian has allowed more than one earned run only twice during his streak and has served up two home runs after surrendering that amount in each of his previous three turns. Rodon has yet to lose to the Indians in his career, going 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA in seven career meetings (six starts) - including a no-decision at Cleveland on Aug. 18 in which he gave up two runs over six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Frazier has set a career high with 90 RBIs while Abreu is six away from reaching the century mark in each of his first three major-league seasons.

2. Cleveland 3B Jose Ramirez is riding a 10-game hitting streak during which he is 16-for-43 (.372).

3. Chicago rookie SS Tim Anderson has hit safely in 30 of his last 34 contests.

