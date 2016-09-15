Preview: Indians at White Sox

The American League Central-leading Cleveland Indians attempt to continue to reduce their magic number and earn a split of their four-game series when they visit the Chicago White Sox for the finale on Thursday afternoon. Cleveland surrendered 19 runs and scored only five while losing the first two games of the set but bounced back Wednesday with a 6-1 triumph that lowered its magic number for a division title to 12.

Coco Crisp went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer while Jose Ramirez recorded two hits and two RBIs for the Indians, who maintained their six-game lead over Detroit in the Central. Ramirez's two-hit effort helped him extend his hitting streak to 11 games, matching his second-longest run of the season. The 23-year-old Dominican, who has established career highs in home runs (10) and RBIs (66), hit safely in 18 consecutive contests from July 26-Aug. 14. Melky Cabrera collected three of Chicago's six hits and Adam Eaton drove in the lone run with a triple as the White Sox dropped to 5-4 on their 10-game homestand.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Mike Clevinger (2-2, 5.01 ERA) vs. White Sox RH James Shields (5-17, 6.01)

Clevinger has made two starts this month after finishing August with five straight relief appearances, but he has logged a total of 5 2/3 innings despite allowing just one run in each outing. The 25-year-old rookie from Florida threw 62 pitches in over four frames at Minnesota on Saturday after needing 43 to record five outs in a loss to Houston five days earlier. Clevinger was tagged for six runs over five innings while losing a start at Chicago on May 23 before giving up a run in four frames during a relief outing versus the White Sox on Aug. 18.

Shields' winless streak reached eight starts on Saturday as he did not factor in the decision against Kansas City after yielding three runs on four hits and four walks in six innings. The 34-year-old Californian, who has surrendered four or more runs six times during his drought, is one loss away from matching Tampa Bay's Chris Archer for most in the major leagues. Shields fell to 4-6 in 17 career starts against the Indians on June 18, when he was battered for eight runs in 1 2/3 innings at Cleveland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians C Yan Gomes, who has been sidelined with a separated right shoulder since July 17, is expected to be activated from the disabled list in time for Friday's game against Detroit.

2. Eaton is 13-for-29 during his seven-game hitting streak and has registered four RBIs over the first three games of the series.

3. Ramirez had gone eight games without an RBI prior to Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, White Sox 4