Preview: Indians at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox went 5-4 on their just-completed road trip but come home with a sour taste after dropping two of three to the New York Yankees. The White Sox began that trek by winning a series in Cleveland and will try to get a leg up on their division rival again when they host the Indians for the opener of their three-game set on Friday.

The positive coming out of a 9-1 loss at New York on Wednesday was three hits from Jose Abreu, who snapped an 0-for-19 slump. "It was a while from the last time I heard that sound when I hit the ball," Abreu told reporters. "Besides the loss, I think it was a good game for me. I hit the ball the way I used to do it, and that's a step forward. We lost, but in the individual part, it was good." Abreu could be in for a big day again on Friday versus Corey Kluber, against whom he is 12-for-33 with three home runs in his career. The Indians, who swept a rain-shortened three-game series in Minnesota to begin their road trip, will take their hacks against struggling White Sox ace Jose Quintana.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), CSN Chicago Plus

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (1-1, 6.38 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (0-3, 6.75)

Kluber had his scheduled start pushed back a day when Wednesday's contest at Minnesota was postponed due to rain, giving him an extra day of rest after his worst start of the young season. The former Cy Young Award winner surrendered six runs and eight hits over 6 1/3 innings against Detroit on Saturday but got enough support from his offense in a 13-6 win. Kluber had no trouble in two starts against Chicago last season, picking up a pair of wins while surrendering a total of two earned runs in 13 1/3 frames.

Quintana was elevated to staff ace when Chris Sale was traded to Boston over the winter but has yet to embrace the mantle, losing his first three starts. The Colombian was roughed up for five runs on nine hits and five walks in 5 2/3 innings on Saturday but at least kept the ball in the yard after surrendering four home runs over his first two turns. Quintana made five starts against the Indians in 2016 and went 2-2 with a 2.41 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians SS Francisco Lindor went 0-for-4 on Thursday to snap his 12-game hitting streak.

2. Chicago 2B Tyler Saladino is 2-for-21 with 10 strikeouts over his last six games.

3. Cleveland 1B Carlos Santana is 5-for-10 with three RBIs and a pair of doubles in his last two contests.

PREDICTION: Indians 6 White Sox 2