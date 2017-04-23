Preview: Indians at White Sox

The Cleveland Indians did not allow a run in the first two contests of their series against the host Chicago White Sox and will try to make it a three-game shutout streak when they send Danny Salazar to the mound in the finale on Sunday. The Indians are enjoying a five-game win streak and allowed a total of seven runs in that span.

Cleveland owns one of the most fearsome bullpens in the majors but did not have much use for it in the first two games of the series, with Corey Kluber tossing a three-hit shutout on Friday and Carlos Carrasco breezing through eight innings in Saturday's 7-0 triumph. Zach McAllister provided the lone inning for the relief corps in the first two games of the series and struck out two in a perfect frame. The White Sox are an easy mark for a decent pitching staff lately and totaled one run during their three-game slide. Chicago has four hitters with a batting average of .214 or below - three under .200 - occupying the top five spots in the batting order and will try to turn things around on Sunday to provide some support for lefty Derek Holland.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (1-1, 3.57 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Derek Holland (1-2, 2.16)

Salazar racked up big strikeout numbers in all three of his starts but did not turn it into a win until Monday at Minnesota. The Dominican Republic native allowed one run in six innings while allowing seven hits and striking out seven. Salazar set his season high with 11 punchouts in six innings against the White Sox at home on April 12, but yielded two runs and absorbed the loss in the 2-1 final.

Holland tossed six scoreless frames at Cleveland on April 12 to outduel Salazar, surrendering one hit and walking four in the win. The 30-year-old was not as sharp at the New York Yankees on Monday, when he was roughed up for seven runs - two earned - and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. Holland is 6-1 with a 2.35 ERA in 10 career starts against the Indians.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians LF Michael Brantley recorded multiple hits in five of his last eight games.

2. Chicago OF Avisail Garcia is 0-for-8 over the last three games, dropping his batting average from .440 to .379.

3. Cleveland SS Francisco Lindor is in a 1-for-12 slump over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Indians 3, White Sox 1