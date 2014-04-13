(Updated: CORRECTS “one out” to “two out” in graph 4)

Indians 12, White Sox 6: Ryan Raburn delivered the go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh and David Murphy’s bases-loaded triple highlighted a four-run ninth as visiting Cleveland pulled away for the victory.

Murphy homered and finished with four RBIs while Nick Swisher and Jason Kipnis also went deep for the Indians, who received a pair of RBIs from Michael Brantley in snapping their three-game skid. Cleveland’s offensive display helped overcome a second straight disappointing start by ace Justin Masterson, who yielded six runs, seven hits and five walks in 4 2/3 innings before Josh Outman (2-0) logged 1 1/3 scoreless frames.

Adam Dunn drove in two runs while Alejandro De Aza and Adam Eaton each recorded two hits and an RBI for the White Sox, who had won the first two games of the four-game series. Felipe Paulino got the starting nod for Chicago and surrendered six runs in five innings.

The game was tied at six in the seventh inning when Raburn came up with the bases loaded and two out and ripped a single up the middle, plating a pair of runs. The go-ahead hit came against Daniel Webb after Ronald Belisario (1-1) and Scott Downs combined to allow a single, a wild pitch and two walks earlier in the frame.

Each team scored in the first and second inning, with Murphy’s solo homer tying things at four in the top of the second before Eaton’s blast put Chicago up by a run in the bottom half. The offense died down for a couple innings until Swisher and Kipnis went back-to-back against Paulino to propel Cleveland ahead 6-5 in the fifth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Indians CF Nyjer Morgan was apparently picked off first base in the first inning, but Cleveland manager Terry Francona challenged and the call was reversed. ... In his last two starts, Masterson has allowed a total of 10 earned runs in 8 1/3 innings. ... White Sox SS Alexei Ramirez (12 games) and 3B Conor Gillaspie (10) have hit safely in every game they have appeared in this season.