White Sox 4, Indians 3: Alexei Ramirez hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to lift host Chicago past Cleveland in a wild and soggy series finale.

In a game that featured two separate rain delays totaling two hours and three lead changes in the final two innings, the White Sox prevailed to win the four-game series after losing 17 of 19 matchups with the Indians a season ago. They initially took the lead on Marcus Simien’s homer in the bottom of the eighth but fell behind in the top of the ninth before Ramirez’s second career walk-off blast.

Jordan Danks led off the decisive frame with a walk against John Axford (0-1) and stole second before Ramirez came up two batters later and smashed the first pitch he saw - a high fastball - over the left field wall, where few fans remained nearly 5 1/2 hours after the game was scheduled to begin. The win went to closer Matt Lindstrom (1-1), who allowed two unearned runs in the top half of the frame.

Cleveland’s Michael Brantley led off the ninth by reaching on an error by rookie first baseman Jose Abreu and was brought home by consecutive singles by Yan Gomes and David Murphy. Gomes remained on third with two outs when Lindstrom’s pitch bounced about 25 feet away from catcher Tyler Flowers, giving Gomes enough time to scamper home with the go-ahead run.

Brantley turned on an inside fastball from Chicago starter Jose Quintana and smashed his first homer of the season in the top of the fourth inning. The Indians’ 1-0 lead was short-lived, however, as Dayan Viciedo’s slow-roller to short plated a run in the bottom half of the frame.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The game was delayed for 1 hour, 15 minutes prior to the first pitch and another 45 minutes in the fourth inning. ... Ramirez (13 games) and Chicago 3B Conor Gillaspie (11) extended their season-opening hitting streaks. ... The White Sox’s homestand continues with three games against the defending champion Red Sox. The Indians head to Detroit for a three-game set.