White Sox 3, Indians 2: Moisés Sierra singled home the winning run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as host Chicago completed a three-game sweep of Cleveland.

Marcus Semien and Adam Dunn also had an RBI apiece for the White Sox, who swept the Indians for the first time in two years (May 25-27, 2012) after Cleveland third baseman Mike Aviles threw away a routine grounder in the ninth, setting up Sierra’s game-winning hit. Hector Noesi worked 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball and Ronald Belisario (3-3) got the win despite blowing the save in the top of the ninth.

Jason Giambi homered, Yan Gomes had an RBI single in the ninth and Michael Brantley collected a pair of hits for Cleveland, which scored only five runs in the series while skidding to its fourth consecutive defeat. Bryan Shaw (1-1) was saddled with the loss after Cody Allen also yielded a run in relief of T.J. House, who was sensational in his second career start - striking out eight and giving up one run on five hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Giambi tomahawked a high fastball down the right-field line and into the seats with two outs in the second for a 1-0 lead. Chicago tied it in the seventh as Dunn hit a leadoff single, moved to third when Alexei Ramirez was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double and scored on Semien’s two-out base hit off Scott Atchison.

The White Sox loaded the bases in the eighth against Allen on a pair of walks sandwiched around a single by Conor Gillaspie before Dunn delivered the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly to left. Dunn made a costly mistake in the ninth, when he threw wide of second base on what could have been a double play, setting the stage for Gomes’ two-out RBI single after Chicago elected to intentionally walk Giambi.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Giambi’s 440th career blast ended a string of 30 consecutive innings without an extra-base hit for the Indians and put him two behind Dave Kingman for 40th place on the all-time homer list. ... Brantley extended his hitting streak to 13 games while White Sox 2B Gordon Beckham ran his to nine contests. ... Indians 2B Jason Kipnis was activated from the 15-day disabled list and went 0-for-4 in his first game since April 29. ... CF Michael Bourn recorded his 1,000th career hit for Cleveland, which returns home to host a three-game set against Colorado beginning Friday. Chicago wraps up a 10-game homestand by hosting San Diego on Friday.