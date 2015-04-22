White Sox 6, Indians 0

CHICAGO -- First baseman Jose Abreu drove in three runs and the Chicago White Sox got a solid outing from ace Jeff Samardzija in a 6-0 win over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field.

The White Sox jumped out to an early lead thanks to Abreu, who delivered a solo home run in the first inning for the second straight day. It was the fifth home run of the year for Abreu, who entered the game with a .608 slugging percentage.

He also hit into a double play in the third inning that scored center fielder Adam Eaton.

Abreu completed his productive day in the seventh inning with a two-run double that broke the game open, giving the White Sox (6-8) a comfortable six-run advantage.

The early portion of the offensive output proved to be plenty for Samardzija. In six innings, he surrendered six hits and walked two, snapping a string of 64 consecutive hitters without a walk. Samardzija consistently protected the slim 2-0 lead, getting some help from the Indians (5-9), who stranded 11 runners.

Cleveland’s biggest chance came in the third inning, when the Indians loaded the bases with two outs after center fielder Michael Bourn and second baseman Jason Kipnis started the inning with singles. After Samardzija walked first baseman Carlos Santana to load the bases, he got right fielder Brandon Moss to fly out, keeping the Indians scoreless.

Samardzija was efficient, striking out three while throwing 113 pitches.

The White Sox added to the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning as right fielder Avasail Garcia scored on Corey Kluber’s wild pitch.

The 2014 American League Cy Young winner allowed a career-high 13 hits to the White Sox, giving up all six runs while walking one and striking out six in six innings.

NOTES: Robin Ventura managed his 500th game with the White Sox. Now in his fourth year in Chicago, Ventura is 227-273. ... Entering his fourth start of the season, RHP Jeff Samardzija had faced 61 batters since allowing his last walk, which represented the second-longest active streak in the major leagues behind the Mets’ Matt Harvey (73). He walked two Wednesday, ending the streak at 64. ... Indians OF Michael Brantley was slotted as Cleveland’s designated hitter. Brantley has managed nagging back pain well, but manager Terry Francona said the combination of playing a day game after a night game and the Indians having a day off Thursday made moving Brantley to DH logical. Brantley went 0-for-3.