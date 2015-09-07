Indians 3, White Sox 2

CHICAGO -- Trevor Bauer turned a rough start into a strong outing and Ryan Raburn did what he usually does to the Chicago White Sox in the Cleveland Indians’ 3-2 win on Monday at U.S. Cellular Field.

After walking five hitters in the first two innings, including four in Chicago’s two-run second, Bauer relocated his command. He allowed just two hits in seven innings and struck out six to earn the win in spite of his early bout of wildness.

Right-handers Bryan Shaw and Cody Allen each threw an inning of scoreless relief, with Allen pitching the ninth for his 29th save.

Right fielder Raburn went 2-for-2 with a walk and two solo home runs to continue a torrid career hitting trend against the White Sox (65-71). Raburn has hit .296 with 20 home runs and 82 RBIs in 118 games against Chicago’s American League team. Three of his seven home runs this season have come against the White Sox. Four of his eight career multi-home run games have come against the White Sox, and he has four homers off White Sox starter Chris Sale.

Raburn’s homer with one out in the sixth gave Cleveland (67-69) its first lead and held up as the winning margin. Second baseman Mike Aviles also hit a homer off Sale, who struck out eight in seven innings and took the loss.

Right-fielder Avisail Garcia went 2-for-3 and scored a run to lead the White Sox’s offense.

Chicago took a 2-0 lead in the second inning without getting a hit off Bauer. The Indians’ starter issued three straight walks on his first 12 pitches of the inning to load the bases, which led to runs being scored on a ground out and sacrifice fly.

Bauer walked four total that inning and five in his first two frames, before settling down to pitch into the seventh. Cleveland’s offense put him into position to earn the win with three solo homers, including Raburn’s two off Sale.

NOTES: White Sox manager Robin Ventura is thinking about going to a “semi” six-man rotation for the rest of the season, with RHP Erik Johnson getting worked into the mix on occasion after a solid outing Sunday in Kansas City. ... Chicago DH/1B Adam LaRoche was a late scratch from the starting lineup against Cleveland on Monday because of patellar tendinitis in his right knee. ... The White Sox have not made a decision yet about whether they will shut down rookie LHP Carlos Rodon to rest his arm. ... Cleveland RHP Carlos Carrasco is still on track to come off the 15-day Disabled List to pitch Tuesday against the White Sox. ... Indians RHP Corey Kluber (hamstring soreness) did not make the trip to Chicago and continues to do rehab work back in Cleveland.