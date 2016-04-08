Indians 7, White Sox 1

CHICAGO -- Francisco Lindor went 2-for-4 and scored a pair of runs, and the Cleveland Indians cruised to a 7-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

Carlos Santana and Yan Gomes drove in two runs apiece as the Indians scored seven runs for the second consecutive game. Cleveland (2-1) won its first road game of the season after posting a winning record away from home in 2015.

Todd Frazier hit a solo home run to mark the only scoring for the White Sox. Chicago (3-2) managed only three hits during a blustery home opener with temperatures hovering in the 30s.

Indians right-hander Danny Salazar (1-0) limited the White Sox to one run on two hits in 5 1/3 innings. Salazar walked three and struck out seven. Right-handers Jeff Manship, Trevor Bauer and Dan Otero combined for 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

White Sox left-hander John Danks (0-1) allowed seven runs, five of which were earned, in five innings. He allowed eight hits and one walk while striking out six.

Cleveland grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. After Danks loaded the bases with one out, Santana dribbled a ground ball in front of home plate. White Sox catcher Alex Avila fielded the ball and considered going to the plate before firing an errant throw down the first-base line. Two runs scored on the play.

Gomes hit a sacrifice fly during the next at-bat to increase the Indians’ lead to three runs.

Cleveland added two runs in the second to make it 5-0. Rajai Davis drilled a run-scoring triple to right-center field, and Jason Kipnis followed with a sacrifice fly to drive in Davis.

Frazier cut the deficit to 5-1 with a solo shot in the fourth. Frazier turned on an 0-2 fastball from Salazar for his second home run of the season and Chicago’s first hit of the game.

A two-out rally in the fifth inning increased Cleveland’s lead to 7-1. Santana and Gomes each drove in runs as the Indians pelted Danks with four consecutive two-out hits.

NOTES: Cleveland manager Terry Francona decided to maintain the order of his starting rotation after two rainouts in four days, which means RHP Cody Anderson will start Saturday against the White Sox and RHP Josh Tomlin will start Sunday in the series finale. RHP Corey Kluber is scheduled to pitch on seven days’ rest Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. ... White Sox 3B Todd Frazier embraced his home debut at U.S. Cellular Field. Frazier spent five seasons with the Cincinnati Reds before Chicago acquired him in December. “I‘m very personable,” Frazier said. “I talk to the fans. I‘m excited.” ... Indians OF Michael Brantley worked out with Triple-A Columbus on Friday as he recovers from arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder. ... White Sox SS Jimmy Rollins made his fourth start in five games. ... Goo Goo Dolls lead singer John Rzeznik performed the national anthem.