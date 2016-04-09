White Sox 7, Indians 3

CHICAGO -- Avisail Garcia went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and the Chicago White Sox rallied for a 7-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

Jose Abreu added a home run and reached base four times for the White Sox, who scored five runs in the seventh inning to erase a 3-2 deficit.

Chicago (4-2) earned its first win at home this season.

Mike Napoli went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead Cleveland (2-2).

White Sox left-hander Chris Sale (2-0) allowed three runs on six hits in seven innings. He walked two and struck out six. Right-hander Matt Albers recorded the final six outs to seal the victory.

Indians right-hander Bryan Shaw (0-1) took the loss out of the bullpen. He allowed a career-worst five runs on four hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.

Shaw’s meltdown followed a solid performance by right-hander Cody Anderson, who allowed two runs on six hits in six innings.

Eight White Sox hitters visited the plate during the seventh inning.

After Shaw loaded the bases, Todd Frazier drove in the game-tying run on a fielder’s choice. Melky Cabrera followed with a run-scoring single to make it 4-3. Two batters later, Garcia belted a three-run home run to chase Shaw.

The comeback erased a one-run lead for the Indians. Yan Gomes put Cleveland on top 3-2 in the top of the seventh inning with a solo home run.

Abreu opened the scoring in the third inning when he ripped a solo home run to left-center field.

The White Sox made it 2-0 in the fourth inning on an error by center fielder Rajai Davis. White Sox catcher Alex Avila hit a sinking line drive, and Davis misplayed the short hop as the ball skipped behind him. The error allowed Garcia to score from second base.

Cleveland evened the score 2-2 in the sixth inning on Napoli’s two-run blast to center field. Napoli reached for a pitch on the outside corner and lofted it an estimated 403 feet.

NOTES: The White Sox closed the upper deck for Saturday’s game because of icy conditions. ... White Sox OF Adam Eaton missed the game to be with his wife for the birth of the couple’s first child. Eaton also might miss Sunday’s series finale. “I let him know that he can stay and see this through -- and that Robin is a good name,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura deadpanned. “It works either way, boy or girl.” ... Indians OF Tyler Naquin remained out of the starting lineup for the third time in four games. “He’ll be fine,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “He’s always ready.” ... White Sox OF J.B. Shuck started his second game of the season. ... Indians 3B Lonnie Chisenhall’s minor-league rehabilitation assignment has been delayed by three postponed games at Triple-A Columbus. Chisenhall is on the 15-day disabled list because of a left wrist injury.