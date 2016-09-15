Tomlin, Indians shut down White Sox

CHICAGO -- Josh Tomlin's return to the rotation was a success for the Cleveland Indians, who defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-1 Wednesday night at U.S. Cellular Field.

Cleveland, which lost the first two games of the series, has a chance to earn a split in the finale Thursday.

The Indians (84-61) remain six games up in the American League Central ahead of the second-place Detroit Tigers, who defeated the Minnesota Twins. Cleveland's magic number for clinching is 12.

Tomlin, who was removed from the rotation during a stretch of poor outings, earned the win in his first start since Aug. 30. Replacing injured right-hander Danny Salazar, Tomlin went five innings and allowed one run on four hits. He struck out two and didn't allow a walk.

Four Cleveland relievers combined to hold Chicago scoreless in the final four innings.

Left-hander Carlos Rodon started for the White Sox (70-75) and took the loss after yielding six runs on nine hits and three walks. Rodon was looking for his career-high sixth consecutive win and eighth straight quality start, but both streaks ended. He struggled with his location and served up a two-run triple by Jose Ramirez and a three-run homer by Coco Crisp.

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with two runs scored to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. Crisp, who put the Indians up 6-1 with his homer in the sixth inning, went 2-for-4 with a double and the home run.

Adam Eaton went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple for the White Sox, and Melky Cabrera had half of Chicago's six hits.

Each team did its initial damage via triples by Eaton and Ramirez.

Eaton gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead in the third by tripling home Tyler Saladino, but an inning later, Ramirez countered with a two-run triple of his own in Cleveland's three-run fourth.

Ramirez also scored that inning on Brandon Guyer's bloop single off Rodon to give the Indians a 3-1 lead. Ramirez made Rodon pay for walking back-to-back hitters in front of him after getting the first out of the inning on a groundout.

NOTES: Cleveland is expected to activate C Yan Gomes (separated shoulder) from the 60-day disabled list Friday against the Tigers. If so, he will catch RHP Corey Kluber. Gomes hasn't played for the Indians since July 17. ... Cleveland RHP Mike Clevinger will not have a set pitch limit when he starts the series-finale Thursday against the White Sox. ... DH Justin Morneau didn't start for the White Sox for the second straight game because of neck soreness. ... White Sox RHP Zach Putnam visited with teammates prior to the game Wednesday for the first time since having surgery Aug. 5 to remove multiple bone fragments from his pitching elbow. Putnam isn't expected to begin a throwing program until the offseason. ... Chicago C Omar Narvaez hit fifth in the batting order for the first time since making his major league debut Aug. 6. ... 3B Todd Frazier was named the White Sox's 2016 Heart and Hustle Award winner, as presented by the MLB Players Alumni Association.