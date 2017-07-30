White Sox end Indians' nine-game winning streak

CHICAGO -- Matt Davidson hit a walk-off, two-run homer Sunday to propel the Chicago White Sox past the Cleveland Indians 3-1, ending Cleveland's nine-game winning streak.

Davidson homered against reliever Bryan Shaw (4-5) on a 1-1 pitch as the White Sox (40-62) won for only the second time in their past 16 games. The Indians fell to 57-46.

Chicago did not collect its first hit until left fielder Leury Garcia smacked a solo home run with two outs in the sixth inning, tying the game at 1-all.

The White Sox activated Garcia from the 10-day disabled list before the game to take the roster spot of leadoff hitter and offensive catalyst Melky Cabrera, who was traded to Kansas City on Sunday in exchange for minor league pitchers A.J. Puckett and Andre Davis.

Cabrera initially was batting leadoff and playing left field for the White Sox. He went 4-for-5 in Chicago's 5-4 loss Saturday.

Indians right-hander Josh Tomlin stifled the White Sox before leaving the game with left hamstring tightness in the fifth inning. Cleveland manager Terry Francona and head athletic trainer James Quinlan visited Tomlin at the mound before the start of the fifth. Moments later, the Indians summoned right-hander Nick Goody, the first of three Cleveland relievers.

Goody struck out the first five batters he faced before surrendering Garcia's home run.

Tomlin shined in a brief outing, spacing five strikeouts and one hit batsman while throwing 35 of his 56 pitches for strikes. He became the third opposing starter in the past five games to carry a no-hitter into the fifth inning against Chicago.

Left-hander Carlos Rodon pitched 6 2/3 innings for the White Sox, scattering one run and six hits while striking out nine and walking two. Rodon threw a season-high 110 pitches. He was making his sixth start after beginning the season on the disabled list with bursitis in his left biceps.

Tyler Clippard (2-6) earned the victory for Chicago, striking out two and allowing one hit in a scoreless eighth inning.

Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor opened the scoring with a solo home run to left field leading off the third.

NOTES: Cleveland outscored opponents 66-24 during its nine-game winning streak. ... The White Sox snapped their nine-game home losing streak. The club record is 11, set in 1989. ... White Sox hitting coach Todd Steverson was ejected before the top of the sixth inning. ... Indians manager Terry Francona on OF Tim Raines, a former teammate who was inducted Sunday into the National Baseball Hall of Fame: "I don't know why it took so long. I'm a big fan of his. Anybody that played with him (is)."