Chicago’s Sale beats Indians for third win

CHICAGO -- Chris Sale struggled at times against the Cleveland Indians but for a change had a happy ending as he became the major leagues’ first three-game winner on Friday.

The White Sox left-hander snapped a four-game losing streak against the Indians and left it up to his teammates after departing with a lead after five innings.

The White Sox obliged in a 9-6 victory at U.S. Cellular Field.

“My fastball command wasn’t as good as I wanted it to be, breaking ball was not really sharp and I couldn’t command that,” said Sale (3-0). “It was a combination of a lot of things, not really finding a rhythm and finding my groove.”

But Sale also had the offensive support sometimes lacking in previous outings as the White Sox had already opened a 5-3 lead by the time he left.

“My performance tonight (was opposite) my outcome from last year against them,” Sale said. “Not fully, but definitely a step in the right direction.”

The win was the second straight against the Indians by a White Sox team that beat Cleveland just twice in 2013.

Third baseman Conor Gillaspie went 2-for-3 with a walk and a career-high four RBIs while center fielder Adam Eaton was 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Second baseman Marcus Semien and designated hitter Adam Dunn each scored twice.

“Big nights by Conor and Adam and Eaton -- just getting on base and scoring runs -- and we pulled it off,” Sale said. “I have a biased opinion but I think Adam Eaton is the most exciting player in baseball. Every time he gets up to the plate, something’s going to happen.”

Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco slipped to 0-2 after working 4 2/3 innings.

“I felt good the first two innings (but) the last inning I was behind the count,” he said. “It was something I (couldn‘t) control and tried to get back. ... I think I felt a little bit down and tired.”

The Indians cut a two-run White Sox lead in half at 5-4 in the sixth. Third baseman Mike Aviles grounded into a fielder’s choice to score center fielder Michael Brantley with none out.

But right-handed reliever Jake Petricka handled a groundout by right fielder Elliot Johnson, then struck out shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera and first baseman Nick Swisher to end a threat.

Gillaspie extended the White Sox lead to 7-4 with a two-out double down the third-base line that brought home Eaton and Semien.

“(Gillaspie) understands a lot more of what he can do in this game and he’s a lot more comfortable in doing that,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s been like that since the day he got into spring training. ... He’ll give you a tough at-bat every time, that’s for sure.”

Brantley made it 7-5 with his two-out RBI single that drove home designated hitter Carlos Santana. But White Sox shortstop Alejandro Ramirez replied with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning, driving in Dunn for an 8-5 lead.

Indians right-handed reliever Blake Wood loaded the bases in the ninth -- including an intentional pass to Jose Abreu -- to get to Dunn. Wood walked Dunn and brought home Eaton for a 9-5 White Sox lead.

Santana scored from second on left fielder Ryan Raburn’s RBI single with two out in the ninth.

The White Sox opened the scoring in the third. Eaton doubled down the right-field line as shortstop Alexei Ramirez scored for a 1-0 lead while catcher Tyler Flowers advanced to third.

Gillaspie’s sacrifice fly to center brought Flowers home for a 2-0 lead while Eaton moved to third. Abreu then sent a deep drive to center fielder Brantley sprinting onto the warning track for the final out.

Left fielder Alejandro De Aza made it 3-0 with a one-out single to center in the fourth, scoring Dunn from second base.

The lead was short-lived as the Indians replied with three runs in the fifth.

Cabrera doubled home Johnson and Aviles with none out. Swisher then singled to center to score Cabrera and tie the game.

Gillaspie struck again in the fifth with a single to right that drove home Eaton from second for a 4-3 White Sox lead.

Carrasco was pulled with two out in favor of left-hander Marc Rzepczynski. He walked Dunn to load the bases and brought home Semien for a 5-3 lead after he issued a walk to right fielder Dayan Viciedo.

Carrasco was responsible for five earned runs on six hits. He struck out five and walked three.

“We got some runs and tied the game and I thought Carlos in that fifth kind of slowed down his tempo,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “You could tell he was fighting through some of his mechanics. We went to Zep (left-hander Rzepczynski) to try to snuff that out, but we couldn’t put up a zero the rest of the way.”

Sale was also finished after five. He gave up three earned runs on six hits, struck out five and walked two.

“We really ran Sale’s pitch count up early, but we didn’t have anything to show for it,” Francona said.

NOTES: The Indians send right-hander Justin Masterson (0-0, 4.22 ERA) against White Sox righty Felipe Paulino (0-1, 6.52 ERA) at 1:10 p.m. (CT) Saturday in the series’ third game. ... Indians OF Michael Bourn and DH Jason Giambi were both scheduled to start at Double-A Akron on Friday as they continue rehab assignments. ... INF Lonnie Chisenall remained on the Paternity List following the birth of his son this week. The Indians called up INF Justin Sellars from Triple-A Columbus in Chisenall’s place. ... The Indians had won 14 straight against the White Sox before falling 7-3 on Thursday. The streak was the longest active by one team against a single opponent. ... 2B Jason Kipnis, a native of Chicago’s northern suburbs, has hit in 19 of 20 career games at U.S. Cellular Field. ... The White Sox acquired OF Gorkys Hernandez from Kansas City on Thursday for cash and assigned him to Triple-A Charlotte. ... The White Sox lead the majors in runs per game (6.10) and home runs (15) and are second in average (.287), slugging (.472) and on-base percentage (.348). ... OF Jordan Danks, called up from Triple-A Charlotte after OF Avisail Garcia suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, spent portions of 2012-13 with the White Sox and hit .229 with six home runs and 16 RBIs in 129 games.