Gillaspie helps White Sox beat Indians

CHICAGO -- Conor Gillaspie is wearing out pitchers from the American League Central and nothing changed on Memorial Day at U.S. Cellular Field.

Led by third baseman Gillaspie’s career-high four hits and three doubles, the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 6-2 on Monday afternoon to begin a three-game series against their division rivals.

Gillaspie went 4-for-4 and is hitting .465 (20-for-43) against AL Central teams in 13 games, with hits in every one thus far. He’s hitting .529 (9-for-17) against the Indians.

“I think more than anything, it’s just the second or third time I’ve seen some of these guys,” said Gillaspie, who is hitting at a .352 clip for the season and hits third in the lineup. “That always helps, just knowing what to expect or what guys like to do in certain spots. That’s the biggest thing, is becoming accustomed and comfortable to this level of baseball. That’s half the battle is getting over that.”

Jose Quintana, whose 31 no-decisions since 2012 lead the major leagues, got a win this time thanks to another solid outing and some rare run support -- including a three-run home run in the third inning by designated hitter Dayan Viciedo.

That blast erased a run allowed by Quintana (3-4) in the top half of the inning.

“It’s a good feeling,” said Quintana, who allowed two runs in six innings. “It was good to win. That’s a good one for us, the first game of the series. It was good to make a quality start, too, which gives us a chance to win.”

The victory snapped a two-game losing skid and prevented the White Sox (26-27) from having their longest home losing streak of the season.

Gillaspie’s day highlighted the offensive outburst for Chicago. He doubled in the first, sixth and seventh, scored twice and drove in a run to give the Sox their first three-double performance since first baseman Paul Konerko did it May 26, 2012 -- also against the Indians.

Like Gillaspie, Viciedo has also teed off on AL Central pitching this season and continued the trend by going 2-for-4 with the homer off Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin (3-2) in the third. Prior to the home run, Viciedo was 2-for-17 on the Sox’s current 10-game homestand and batting just .209 (19-for-91) in the month of May.

Cleveland (24-28) lost for the second straight game and fell to 2-3 on their current seven-game road trip. The Indians are now 9-17 on the road this season and 9-14 in day games.

Tomlin took the loss and went five-plus innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits. He struck out a season-high eight and walked just one, but a fielding error by third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall in the third, his third in as many games, led to Viciedo’s two-out blast.

“He had a high pitch count, but he kept the ball down,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said of Tomlin. “We get a two-out error and then he got to two strikes on both of the next two hitters and he left breaking balls up -- one for the line drive to right (by Gillaspie) and one for the home run, which was a huge turn in the game.”

Cleveland cut it to 3-2 in the sixth on a walk and an RBI single by right fielder Ryan Raburn, but the rally was undermined when Raburn was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. The play was reviewed in New York and upheld.

“I told the umpire, ‘I don’t think he touched me,’ but that’s what they’ve got replay for,” Raburn said. “It’s part of the game. You take a chance. It didn’t work for us, but their pitcher did a heck of a job and they just kept piling on every time they scored.”

The Indians brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the eighth, after three singles, but left-handed reliever Scott Downs struck out pinch hitter David Murphy to end the inning. Downs pitched a scoreless ninth to end it.

NOTES: Cuban-born White Sox rookie 1B Jose Abreu is out of the walking boot for his injured left ankle and did some light work in the batting cage before the game. ... White Sox C Tyler Flowers was ejected for the first time in his major league career in the fourth inning. He argued a called third strike by homeplate umpire Ron Kulpa. ... Indians C/INF Carlos Santana was scratched from his start as designated hitter prior to the game because of possible concussion symptoms. ... 1B Nick Swisher (knee) was pinch-hit for in the eighth and will be re-assessed Tuesday. ... Cleveland SS Asdrubal Cabrera started at DH. He didn’t start May 23-25 because of a left knee problem. ... 2B Jason Kipnis will re-join the Indians on Tuesday after being on the 15-day disabled list since May 1 with a right oblique strain. He won’t start but could be activated.