Sox pull out rain delayed win over Indians

CHICAGO -- A lengthy rain delay cost left-handed ace Chris Sale a longer outing but his bullpen picked up the slack with six solid innings in the Chicago White Sox 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians in a game that wrapped up early Wednesday morning.

“Any night they come in for more than three innings is big,” Sale said. “And they come in and cover six. That just shows the kind of strides they’ve made through the year and how well they’ve done.”

Second baseman Gordon Beckham’s fifth-inning solo home run gave the Chicago White Sox the winning margin.

The threat of rain forced a 41-minute delay at the start, and a downpour prompted a 1-hour, 58-minute stoppage after three innings.

The win was the second straight for the White Sox, while the Indians dropped their third in a row.

Right-hander Scott Carroll (2-3) earned the win after working the three innings while allowing five hits but no runs.

“(Carroll) did good, he didn’t get behind and start walking guys and put himself in trouble,” said Chicago manager Robin Ventura.

White Sox right-hander Ronald Belisario worked a one-two-three ninth for his third save.

“Three-up, three down, you can’t ask for more than that,” Sale said.

Indians starter Justin Masterson (2-4) took the loss. He gave up one run in three innings before exiting during the long delay.

”Masty had thrown a lot of pitches but he managed to get out of there with just the one -- and that was actually a really good pitch,“ said Indians manager Terry Francona. ”That was encouraging because their guy also had to come out of the game. And the way he was throwing, you feel okay about it.

“Once he left we had some opportunities, we just couldn’t get the big hit.”

Trailing 2-0, Cleveland put runners on first and third with no outs in the seventh, prompting the White Sox to replace left-hander Scott Downs with right-hander Jake Petricka.

Third baseman Mike Aviles grounded into a fielder’s choice to short, scoring first baseman Lonnie Chisenhall from third to trim Chicago’s lead to 2-1. However, Aviles was then caught stealing, and Petricka struck out second baseman Justin Sellars to avoid any more damage.

Indians center fielder Mike Bourn robbed designated hitter Paul Konerko of a potential two-run homer in the eighth. Bourn leaped above the padding to haul in the drive.

Sale made his second start since spending more than a month on the disabled list with a sore left arm. He pitched three hitless, scoreless innings, walking one and striking out four.

Chicago opened the scoring in the third as steady rain started falling. Center fielder Adam Eaton singled, went to second on a wild pitch, took third on a fielder’s choice and scored on third baseman Conor Gillaspie’s line-drive single to center.

NOTES: The Indians made five roster moves prior to Tuesday’s game. They placed C/INF Carlos Santana on the seven-day disabled list (concussion-like symptoms) and INF Nick Swisher on the 15-day disabled list (left knee hyperextension). The Indians also designated RHP Blake Wood for assignment, recalled INF Jesus Aguilar from Triple-A Columbus and selected the contract of C George Kottaras from Columbus. ... Indians 2B Jason Kipnis is scheduled to be activated Wednesday after a stay on the disabled list with a strained right oblique. ... The Indians send LHP T.J. House (0-1, 6.43 ERA) against White Sox RHP Hector Noesi (0-3, 6.82 ERA) in Wednesday’s series finale. ... White Sox LHP Chris Sale entered Tuesday’s game with one hit and 10 strikeouts in each of his last two starts and a 0.66 ERA. He came off the disabled list last Thursday, sidelined from April 18-May 22 with a flexor muscle strain in his left arm. ... 1B Adam Dunn entered Tuesday needing one homer to tie Jeff Bagwell and Vladimir Guerrero (449) for 36th place all-time. A first-inning walk tied Dunn with Edgar Martinez (1,283) for 44th place all-time.