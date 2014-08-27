Walters’ homer in 10th helps Indians win

CHICAGO -- Zach Walters missed a chance to bunt a runner to third in a key situation Tuesday night, but didn’t miss a 3-2 fastball a couple pitches later.

That one, thrown by right-hander Jake Petricka, Walters drilled 405 feet to right field for a clutch two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Cleveland Indians to an 8-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field.

Combined with 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief by right-hander Bryan Shaw (5-3), who earned the win, it was just enough to give Cleveland (67-63) its third straight win and 10th in the past 14 games.

“I missed the bunt,” said Walters, who spent most of the season in Triple-A before the Washington Nationals dealt him to the Indians at the July 31 trade deadline. “I knew he was going to come at me. I wasn’t expecting to hit a home run. I was just trying to put the ball in play. I got lucky.”

Walters, who was acquired in a deal that sent shortstop Asdrubel Cabrera to Washington, now has nine home runs this season in 95 major league at-bats. Six have come since arriving in Cleveland.

“It’s an unbelievable opportunity the Indians have given me,” he said. “I was in a tough spot and it’s been night-and-day different over here. They’re giving me kind of the keys to drive the car, I guess you’d say.”

The loss was the White Sox’s seventh in a row, which extended their season high by another game. Petricka (0-4) took the loss, which is just the second for Chicago at home against Cleveland in eight games this season.

Walters went 2-for-4, scored twice and had the two big RBIs to lead Cleveland. Second baseman Jason Kipnis, who’s originally from nearby Northbrook, Ill., went 2-for-5 with an RBI, and the middle four hitters in the Indians’ lineup drove in a run each.

Shortstop Alexei Ramirez and right fielder Avisail Garcia did the most damage for Chicago (59-72). Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBIs, and Garcia went 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Center fielder Adam Eaton, who came off the 15-day disabled list Tuesday afternoon, went 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI single.

Chicago left-hander Jose Quintana and Cleveland left-hander T.J. House each took no-decisions and left their starts earlier than they had hoped. House went 4 2/3 innings and allowed five runs, while Quintana lasted only five-plus innings and gave up six runs.

An inning after the White Sox took their first lead, 5-4, Cleveland came back with two runs in the top of the sixth to retake the lead 6-5 on three hits and a costly error by Eaton.

He made up for the gaffe quickly by throwing out catcher Roberto Perez trying to score from second on a shallow single by center fielder Michael Bourn -- keeping the Indians from extending their lead.

Chicago tied it 6-6 in the seventh on two singles and an RBI groundout, and that’s how it stayed until the 10th, when third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall led off with a double and Walters followed with his homer.

“The guy throws 97 (mph),” Walters said of Petricka. “I‘m not going to be looking for (a) changeup. He’s a good pitcher. I’ve faced him before in the minors. I‘m surprised he didn’t throw me any off-speed (stuff) that whole at-bat.”

Neither side wasted time getting on the scoreboard.

Cleveland took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on four hits and a hit batter, including doubles by Bourn and first baseman Carlos Santana. Chicago responded with two runs off House in the bottom half, with Garcia’s two-run single scoring Ramirez and first baseman Jose Abreu.

It was the fourth straight outing Quintana hasn’t looked his best. He allowed four runs in each of his three previous starts and gave up four earned runs in the two prior to this one.

“I feel really good,” said Quintana, who threw 102 pitches. “I try to close the game and give the team a chance to win, but I feel frustrated with myself because I (got) pretty good support from the hitters tonight and when you get that, I feel bad for them.”

NOTES: The White Sox activated CF Adam Eaton from the 15-day disabled list, and he manned his usual spot atop the batting order. ... White Sox GM Rick Hahn said LHP Carlos Rodon, a top prospect, will make his next start Aug. 30 for Triple-A Charlotte, not for Chicago. Hahn said the first of the team’s call-ups after rosters expand will arrive Sept. 2, after an off day. ... SS Tim Anderson and RHP Francellis Montas, the White Sox’s second- and third-ranked prospects according to MLB.com, are among seven Chicago prospects set to play for the Glendale Desert Dogs in the Arizona Fall League. ... Indians manager Terry Francona said C Yan Gomes (concussion) is doing a lot better and appears on course to be activated from the disabled list Friday. ... Cleveland RF David Murphy (oblique) is taking swings and progressing well. Francona said Murphy, who went on the DL July 10, is “coming quick,” but has no set timetable for a return. ... Indians DH Jason Giambi (knee) is set to start a rehab stint with Double-A Akron.