Noesi outduels Kluber as White Sox edge Indians

CHICAGO -- Hector Noesi is building a case to be part of Chicago’s rotation again next season.

On Wednesday night at U.S. Cellular Field, he outdueled the Cleveland Indians’ top starter, right-hander Corey Kluber, in a 3-2 win that halted Chicago’s season-high losing streak at seven games.

Since coming to Chicago off waivers April 25, Noesi has settled nicely into the back of the rotation. He’s gone at least seven innings in four of his past five starts and lowered his ERA from 11.74 to 4.86 since becoming a starter. He’s also giving the White Sox confidence in him as a starter for the future.

“He is, especially where we got him,” manager Robin Ventura said. “Tonight he looked sharp. He had an extra day of rest. His fastball was extra sharp tonight. He was sneaking it up on some people and that’s throwing it 93 or 94 (mph).”

Noesi allowed two runs, struck out five and walked one in seven innings. He also got boosts from first baseman Jose Abreu and a struggling bullpen.

Abreu went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI singles, while right-hander Javy Guerra threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings and right-hander Zach Putnam closed it out with two runners aboard in the ninth for his fourth save.

“He’s amazing, isn’t he?” center fielder Adam Eaton said of Abreu. “(He’s a) great player, rises to the occasion like he has all year. What does he have, 96 RBIs? It’s unreal. He’s a great player and he makes it easier on me. If I can get on base, hopefully I’ll score a run. Hopefully we’ll continue the trend.”

Eaton, who just returned from the disabled list Tuesday, went 2-for-4 with a double and triple. He scored on each of Abreu’s singles and has given the White Sox (60-72) a needed jolt atop the lineup.

Kluber (13-7) took his second straight loss after having a six-game winning streak snapped. He opted to pitch to Abreu twice, with Eaton in scoring position in the third and seventh, and paid the price each time.

“He’s a good hitter,” Kluber said. “He covers a lot of pitches, so you have to mix it up on him. Whenever you make good pitches, sometimes these good hitters (are) able to get their hits.”

Center fielder Michael Bourn went 2-for-4 with an RBI and third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall hit his 12th home run to lead the Indians (67-64), who had a three-game winning streak stopped.

They gave Kluber a 1-0 lead in the third, when catcher Roberto Perez doubled with two outs and scored on a single by Bourn, but Chicago countered with two runs in the bottom half for a 2-1 lead.

Kluber gave up an uncharacteristic four hits in that inning.

After Eaton tripled, Abreu drove him in with a single. Designated hitter Adam Dunn then hit a run-scoring double to center to plate Abreu from first. Chicago proceeded to load the bases against Kluber, but he escaped by getting catcher Tyler Flowers to ground out.

In the top of the seventh, Chisenhall hit a solo homer to right field that tied it 2-2 and nearly spoiled Noesi’s night. The White Sox wasted no time responding, scoring a run in the bottom half to grab the lead back, 3-2, on Abreu’s second RBI single of the game.

“He didn’t throw too much good (to hit), but I wanted to bring the guy in from third base, so I was aggressive as I could be,” Abreu said through an interpreter. “He left a pitch there and I was able to connect and get the ball through the middle.”

It could’ve been a bigger rally, but second baseman Carlos Sanchez and shortstop Alexei Ramirez were thrown out at the plate running on ground balls hit right at Chisenhall. The first was reviewed at the request of crew chief Joe West, on suspicion Perez was blocking Sanchez’s path, but the original call was upheld.

Kluber didn’t make it out of the inning and finished his night allowing three runs on nine hits and striking out eight in 6 1/3 innings.

“They hit him,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “He worked hard tonight, but he ended up giving up three runs and one was on a late hit. He is pretty good. If we score five or six, we’re talking about him cruising.”

NOTES: White Sox manager Robin Ventura said he has a good idea of who will pitch the extra game in a split doubleheader Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, but he didn’t make those plans public. The weather forecast for Saturday is being monitored because it looks like a good chance of storms. The doubleheader is the result of a June 10 rainout. ... Ventura said veteran 1B Paul Konerko, who is playing his final season, could get some added playing time in the final month of his farewell campaign. ... Cleveland DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) did not start Wednesday during his rehab assignment with Double-A Akron because he wants to face only right-handed pitching. ... Indians C Yan Gomes, on the seven-day disabled list with a concussion, still needs to pass baseball’s concussion protocols before he can be activated. Gomes is eligible to return Friday. ... Manager Terry Francona said there won’t be as many additions to the Cleveland bullpen via September call-ups as last year, when the Indians’ roster included 21 pitchers.