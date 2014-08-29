Indians slip past White Sox

EditorsNote: Fix: Headline

CHICAGO -- The Cleveland Indians are headed to Kansas City on a high note.

After beating the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Thursday night at U.S. Cellular Field, they now trail the first-place Kansas City Royals by 5 1/2 games and have a chance to tighten the gap with three straight weekend games at Kauffman Stadium.

“It’s exciting,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “I mean, shoot, they’re playing great. But we don’t need to get ahead of ourselves. We just need to show up (Friday) and win. We do that, we’ll be alright.”

Carlos Carrasco pitched 6 2/3 strong innings Thursday and struck out seven for the win, allowing one run and four hits. Right-handed closer Cody Allen got four outs for his 18th save, with all four on strikeouts -- just the second time an Indians pitcher has done that in the past 100 seasons.

Carrasco is now 3-0 with a 0.73 ERA in his past four starts, striking out 15 combined in his past two outings.

“He continues to do it,” Francona said. “He came out and established his fastball. He held (the velocity), especially when he saw the end coming. He reached back for more.”

Left-hander John Danks (9-9) started for Chicago and took the loss, yielding two runs and five hits in six innings.

The White Sox (60-73) made things interesting in the eighth.

A two-out single off Allen by designated hitter Adam Dunn scored shortstop Alexei Ramirez to make it 3-2, but the Indians closer ended the threat by striking out right fielder Avisail Garcia on a 96 mph fastball with runners on second and third.

He then struck out the side in the ninth.

It was Cleveland’s third straight series win and fifth in the past six (5-0-1). The Indians now sit four games back of the Seattle Mariners for the American League’s second wild card.

Center fielder Michael Bourn paced Cleveland offensively by going 3-for-5 and hitting two triples. Shortstop Jose Ramirez went 2-for-5 with an RBI and second baseman Jason Kipnis went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

The White Sox, who ended a seven-game losing streak Wednesday, have dropped eight of their past nine games and 15 of the past 20.

This time, the biggest reason was Carrasco.

“Their guy pitched a great game tonight,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “(He’s got) a great arm, and we didn’t really have much against him. Once we got him out of there, we had a chance in the eighth inning, and we didn’t get it done.”

The hard-throwing Carrasco reached the 50-pitch mark within three innings but settled into a rhythm and lasted into the seventh. Locating a mid-to-upper 90s fastball for the duration of his start, Carrasco kept the White Sox off the bases most of the night.

After allowing an RBI single by first baseman Jose Abreu in the third inning, Carrasco retired 12 in a row before a single by catcher Tyler Flowers with two outs in the seventh prompted a pitching change. Aggressiveness was the key.

“For the last few games, that’s what I’ve been doing,” Carrasco said. “Today, they tried to cheat on my fastball and I just started to use the two-seamer, back and forth, inside and down and away with my slider too.”

Meanwhile, the Indians recaptured a lead they’d coughed up in the third.

Kipnis, from nearby Northbrook, Ill., untied the game in the sixth by doing what he does best against his hometown team. He lined a single off Danks that scored Ramirez from third with two outs for a 2-1 lead. In 27 career games against the White Sox, Kipnis has now hit safely in 25 of them, including all three in this series.

It became a 3-1 lead in the seventh inning after Danks left the game in favor of right-hander Ronald Belisario. Left fielder Michael Brantley singled home another run with two outs by lofting a soft liner into shallow left field to score catcher Roberto Perez.

That was all the Indians needed.

Carrasco and left-hander Marc Rzepcznyski shared the seventh and the bullpen took care of the final two innings. Right-hander Bryan Shaw got two outs in the eighth before Allen was summoned to finish that inning and the ninth.

NOTES: The Indians traded minor league LHP Josh Outman to the Yankees for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Outman, 29, was 3-1 with a 4.43 ERA in 23 appearances (one start) at Triple-A Columbus this season. ... White Sox manager Robin Ventura said RHP Chris Bassitt will start the second game of a split doubleheader Saturday against the Detroit Tigers. LHP Chris Sale will start the first game. Bassitt, who missed most of the season with a broken hand, is 3-1 with a 1.56 ERA in six starts for Double-A Birmingham and hasn’t pitched above that level. ... Cleveland manager Terry Francona didn’t confirm that injured C Yan Gomes would come off the seven-day disabled list Friday in Kansas City, when he’s first eligible, but said it’s a possibility. The Indians’ athletic training staff, along with Francona, would make the decision sometime before the series opener against the Royals. ... Cleveland 1B/DH Nick Swisher remains in Los Angeles rehabbing his surgically repaired knees and will likely spend the rest of the season there. Swisher is expected to be fine for spring training next year.