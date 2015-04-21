Four-run ninth lifts White Sox past Indians

CHICAGO -- It was only one exciting comeback win, but the Chicago White Sox hope what they did in their final at-bat Monday night will spark something bigger.

Trailing 3-0 against the Cleveland Indians to start the bottom of the ninth, the White Sox plated four runs off closer Cody Allen to win 4-3 at U.S. Cellular Field on a night when they seemed destined to lose.

Left fielder Melky Cabrera’s game-winning single with one out and the bases loaded, the fifth straight hit off Allen, ended a wild inning with a jubilant celebration.

“I went to the plate just trying to make contact with the ball (and) put the ball in play,” Cabrera said through an interpreter. “Thank God I could do it.”

The rally was sparked by right fielder Avisail Garcia, who hit a one-out double off Allen that bounced just over first base and rolled down the line in right field. Third baseman Conor Gillaspie drew a walk, and both runners scored on a double to center field by shortstop Alexei Ramirez that made it 3-2.

Catcher Tyler Flowers, second baseman Gordon Beckham and center fielder Adam Eaton followed with consecutive singles for Chicago (5-7).

“Left some balls up, got a little predictable,” Allen said. “(I faced) some good hitters, man. Hitting’s contagious. Couple hits. They were kind of racing to the bat rack there at the end.”

After Ramirez scored the tying run on Beckham’s hit, Eaton’s single brought Cabrera to the plate with the bases full. Cabrera lofted a liner to left that landed beyond the outfielders, who were playing shallow with one out.

Cabrera, who threw his hands in the air as he rounded first, delivered his first game-ending hit since signing with Chicago in the offseason.

Allen (0-2) trudged off the mound after his second rough outing of the season. He allowed four runs on three hits and three walks in the ninth inning of a 9-6 loss April 11 against the Detroit Tigers.

“He’s a guy that we trust out there as much as anybody,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona. “He’s a hard worker. It just hurts when you lose a game you felt you should’ve won, but if anybody will bounce back, it’s Cody.”

Allen struck out designated hitter Adam LaRoche to start the ninth.

“He started out good,” Francona said of Allen. “Then he made some mistakes over the plate that they hit. If I had that much concern, I would’ve taken him out. I thought he was going to get out of it pretty much the whole inning. That’s how much faith I have in him.”

White Sox closer David Robertson (1-0) pitched a scoreless top of the ninth and got the win.

The late comeback erased a bid by Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer to beat the White Sox for the second time in as many starts. Bauer, who beat Chicago on April 15 in Cleveland, threw seven scoreless innings and struck out seven before leaving in line for the victory.

Cleveland (4-8) lost for the second straight game and dropped to 1-3 in the first four games of a nine-game road trip through Minnesota, Chicago and Detroit.

White Sox left-hander John Danks wasn’t involved in the decision. He threw six innings and allowing three runs on six hits and two walks, including two solo home runs.

Cleveland designated hitter Ryan Raburn went 2-for-3 and hit his first home run, center fielder Mike Aviles went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run, catcher Brett Hayes hit his first homer and left fielder Michael Brantley hit an RBI double to lead Cleveland’s offense.

Bauer struck out seven in the first four innings, including twice striking out the side.

“Anytime we really had an opportunity to do anything, (Bauer) bowed up and got through it,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “There wasn’t a whole lot of opportunities there for us ... but I‘m glad there’s no clock. They couldn’t stall. You eventually have to get it, and guys had some good at-bats there in the ninth.”

NOTES: The White Sox made four transactions prior to the game. They called up LHP Carlos Rodon, their top prospect, from Triple-A Charlotte and announced that he would begin his major league career out of the bullpen. Chicago also reinstated RHP Jake Petricka (right forearm strain) from the 15-day disabled list, placed RHP Javy Guerra on the 15-day DL with right shoulder inflammation and designated RHP Kyle Drabek for assignment. ... Indians manager Terry Francona gave CF Michael Bourn his first day off. Chicago started LHP John Danks, and Francona felt it was a good time to get the left-handed-hitting Bourn some rest. ... Francona replaced Bourn in the leadoff spot with 2B Jason Kipnis, who hadn’t hit there yet. Kipnis went 0-for-4. ... Francona said RHP Carlos Carrasco, who was hit in the face by a line drive in his last start, was fine to start Tuesday.