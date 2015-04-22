Indians scrap together win over White Sox

CHICAGO -- At this point of the season, Terry Francona isn’t overly choosy how his Cleveland Indians manufacture runs.

So when the Indians used a combination of a pair of solo home runs and a go-ahead, two-run single by pinch hitter Ryan Raburn that sparked a four-run output, Francona wasn’t complaining.

The Indians notched a 6-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field, roughing up White Sox star prospect Carlos Rodon in his major league debut in the process.

The Indians broke the game open in the sixth and seventh innings, scoring four runs, sparked by pinch-hitter Ryan Raburn’s pinch-hit, two-run single in the sixth off Rodon, who was called up to big leagues Monday.

Raburn’s two-out single gave Cleveland (5-8) a 4-1 lead before second baseman Jason Kipnis drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and left fielder Michael Brantley following with an RBI single in the seventh.

That all came after solo home runs by first baseman Carlos Santana and designated hitter David Murphy gave the Indians an early 2-1 lead.

“We’ll take runs however,” Francona said. “It’s nice to string hits together get rallies going ... but we’ll take any runs we can get.”

Cleveland’s pitchers -- sparked by starter Carlos Carrasco -- took care of the rest. After Carrasco pitched five solid innings in which he struck out eight and allowed only four hits, Francona turned to six more pitchers, who combined with Carrasco to strike out 15 White Sox hitters to preserve the win.

The victory came a day after Cleveland closer Cody Allen gave up four runs in the ninth inning in a 4-3 loss Monday night.

For Carrasco, who was struck in the face by a line drive on April 14 against the White Sox, displayed no ill effects in his return.

“I didn’t think anything about that,” Carrasco said.

The White Sox (5-8) threatened in the bottom of the eighth inning. After Jose Abreu’s two-out single scored Adam Eaton, Chicago loaded the bases before Indians reliever Nick Hagadone struck out right fielder Avisail Garcia to keep the Cleveland lead at four runs.

In building the lead, the White Sox got to Rodon, who entered the game with two outs in the sixth and with Indians runners on first and third base. The White Sox 2014 first-round draft pick struggled with his control before Kipnis and Brantley extended the Indians lead to five runs.

”(Rodon) came in and he was probably a little amped up,“ White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. ”(He) couldn’t really get it the way he wanted and place it.

“He was a little more erratic than we’ve seen him in the past.”

Rodon, who threw six straight balls to start, finished by throwing 2 1/3 innings, allowing a pair of earned runs while giving up three hits, walking three and striking out one.

After a disappointing debut, Rodon said he was ready to move on.

“Just glad I got that out of the way,” Rodon said.

While Rodon struggled, Tuesday night’s victory proved to be just the bounce back performance the Indians needed. Francona said after Monday night’s meltdown, he wanted to get Allen back on the mound right away to keep his confidence intact.

Along with the six runs the Cleveland offense gave him, Allen had plenty of support before him.

“We had to piece it together,” Francona said. “Four innings is a lot to ask (from a bullpen), but they complement each well and they picked each other up.”

NOTES: Before Monday night’s four-run ninth inning in a 4-3 win over the Indians, the White Sox had scored six runs in the seventh inning or later, which is the fewest in the major leagues. ... The White Sox bullpen has a 1.25 ERA in eight games since April 11. Chicago relievers have given up three earned runs in 21 2/3 innings pitched, which ranks second best in the majors. ... Indians manager Terry Francona said utility player Zach Walters will start for Triple-A Columbus on April 22 and is healthy and “ready to go” after recovering from a strained right oblique muscle. Francona said the club will likely move Walters around position-wise while allowing him to get some at-bats. ... Indians 1B Nick Swisher, who is rehabilitating from knee surgery, will report to Columbus on April 23 and will likely start April 24 while trying to build up to game speed.