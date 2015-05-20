Bauer pitches Indians past White Sox

CHICAGO -- Trevor Bauer had been untouchable, mowing down the first 11 hitters he faced Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox.

But when the Cleveland Indians right-hander ran into the first bit of trouble while clinging to a one-run lead, he understood what he needed to do.

As it turns out, giving up a game-tying run in the fourth inning proved to be about the mistake he made.

But the Indians got the run right back in the fifth inning and Bauer gave up just four hits in 7 1/3 innings and struck out seven as Cleveland snapped the Chicago White Sox six-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field.

Bauer (3-1) recorded his third straight solid outing against the White Sox this season before leaving the game with a two-run lead in the eighth inning. This season against Chicago, Bauer has picked up two of his three victories while allowing three earned runs in 21 1/3 innings and striking out 22.

Getting through the fourth inning on Tuesday went a long way in adding to his success. The lone run Bauer surrendered -- which came on an Avisail Garcia RBI single -- snapped his string of 16 scoreless innings on the road to start a season -- the longest such streak by an Indians’ starter since 1914.

“He was good,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “I don’t think maybe it was his best command, but he threw all his pitches for strikes.”

First baseman Brandon Moss provided a bit of breathing room for the Indians (15-23) in the eighth with a solo home run off reliever Zach Putnam.

The cushion proved to be enough for the bullpen, which used three pitchers after Bauer left the game, keeping the White Sox scoreless.

“Any time you can get that insurance run to go up two instead of one, it’s a little more room to breathe,” Bauer said.

Cleveland took a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning when shortstop Jose Ramirez drove a RBI double into the left field corner, scoring Jason Kipnis from first base after the second baseman reached for the third straight time with a two-out single.

Moss’ home run extended the lead to two.

“We didn’t knock the ball all over the ballpark,” Francona said. “But we played good enough to win.”

Allen pitched a perfect ninth inning to pick up his seventh save in eight appearances. Chicago’s Jose Quintana (2-4) allowed two earned runs on eight hits in seven innings for the White Sox (18-18).

The Indians took an early 1-0 lead after Kipnis led off the game with a triple on a fly ball that Garcia misplayed in right field. Cleveland left fielder Michael Brantley drove in the run with an RBI sacrifice fly.

Bauer -- who struck out 10 in his previous start against St. Louis -- held the White Sox hitless for 3 2/3 before Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu laced a ground-rule double to center field with two outs to extend his hitting streak to 14 games.

“(Bauer) was in absolute control of his pitches,” White Sox left fielder Melky Cabrera said. “He had a very good night today.”

NOTES: Indians C Yan Gomes (sprained MCL) is scheduled to catch seven innings in a Triple-A rehab game on May 20 and DH on May 21 as he continues to make progress after going on the disabled list April 12. Manager Terry Francona said Gomes will likely need to catch nine innings before the Indians consider bringing him back to the big-league club. ... White Sox RF Avisail Garcia returned to the lineup after leaving Monday’s game with inflammation in his right knee. ... After going 1-for-4 on Monday, White Sox 1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 13 games, marking the fourth time in the past two seasons he has collected hits in at least 13 straight games. Abreu, who had hitting streaks of 21, 18 and 14 games last season, is the only player in baseball with four streaks of at least 13 games in the past two seasons.