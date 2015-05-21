EditorsNote: corrects final score

Indians hang on to defeat White Sox

CHICAGO -- It wasn’t a spectacular performance but Shaun Marcum’s first win as a starting pitcher in nearly two years still made for a compelling night.

Marcum (1-0) allowed two runs, four hits and no walks with six strikeouts as the Cleveland Indians held on to beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Wednesday for their second straight victory.

“Early on I was struggling,” Marcum said. “A little too anxious, a little too excited in those first couple innings. But change-up was my go-to pitch tonight. As the game went on I felt like I got stronger and located my fastball a lot better.”

It was his first big league win since June 26, 2013, when he beat the White Sox while pitching for the New York Mets and his first start since July 6, 2013.

Marcum went on the disabled list a few days later, underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery on his shoulder and a lengthy recovery followed.

“We’re excited to win but it’s hard not to pulling for a guy that’s gone through what he has,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “He pitched a heck of a game.”

Indians shortstop Jose Ramirez went 2-for-3 with two runs, an RBI and two walks.

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu extended a hitting streak to 15 games with a ninth-inning single.

Chicago left-hander Dan Jennings (0-2) took the loss after officially working one-third of an inning in the seventh and allowing three runs and two hits.

White Sox left-handed starter Carlos Rodon departed after six innings with the score tied. He allowed one run, four hits, five walks and struck out four in his third start of the season.

“Not great, not bad -- just in between,” Rodon said of his outing. “It’s tough with five walks, but two good double plays turned by that tandem right there -- one of the best in baseball, I think. That was impressive, but lead-off walks hurt.”

Right-handed reliever Cody Allen loaded the bases with one out in the ninth and gave up one run but escaped to post his eighth save. After third baseman Conor Gillaspie popped out on a first pitch, shortstop Alexei Ramirez’s infield RBI single scored Abreu to make it 4-3. Pinch hitter J.B. Shuck struck out to end the game.

Cleveland went up 4-1 in the seventh as Jennings surrendered a one-out single to Ramirez to score catcher Brett Hayes for the go-ahead run. Left fielder Michael Brantley followed with a double to deep right to bring home center fielder Michael Bourn and Ramirez.

Chicago trimmed the margin to 4-2 with two outs in the seventh on Gillaspie’s second home run of the season.

Marcum departed after that and right-handed reliever Zach McAllister closed the inning.

”(Marcum) doesn’t have the most velocity in the world and so when you see that, you kind of lick your lips a little and (you‘re) ready to rumble,“ said White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton. ”But when he puts it in that spot, it’s still tough to hit.

Eaton gave Chicago a 1-0 lead in the third with a two-out home run to right off Marcum. Eaton’s first homer of the season was only his second since April 12, 2014, also against Cleveland.

The Indians had a first-inning threat with runners at first and second with two outs, but designated hitter Nick Swisher grounded into an inning-ending fielder’s choice.

In the second, Cleveland had third baseman Mike Aviles perched on second with two outs, but Bourn struck out to close the inning.

NOTES: The start of the game was delayed 31 minutes as light rain moved through the Chicago area. ... Indians 1B Carlos Santana missed his fourth consecutive game with back spasms, but manager Terry Francona reported Santana could return Thursday. ... Since being inserted in the leadoff spot 22 games earlier, Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis had batted .411 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and 13 RBIs through Tuesday. He cooled off to 0-for-4 on Wednesday. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a ninth inning base hit. ... Cleveland RHP Shaun Marcum made his first major league start since July 6, 2013, with the New York Mets. He threw five innings of relief April 12 in his only other appearance for Cleveland. ... Indians RHP Danny Salazar (4-1, 4.06 ERA) goes against White Sox LHP John Danks (2-3, 4.66 ERA) in Thursday’s series finale.