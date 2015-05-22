Indians homer twice in first, down White Sox

CHICAGO -- Producing early offense has been an issue for the Cleveland Indians all season.

That wasn’t the case Thursday, though, when the Indians gave starting pitcher Danny Salazar five runs to work with en route a 5-2 win over the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field.

The Indians (17-23) put together their first three-game winning streak of the season while earning their fifth victory in seven games.

Six scoreless innings by Salazar, along with the early run support, made all the difference in Cleveland’s latest win.

“The big thing was the first inning,” said third baseman Mike Aviles, who had four hits, including a first-inning solo home run that followed a solo shot by designated hitter Nick Swisher. “We were able to get a couple of runs quick, and it was easy to pass the torch and just keep moving the line along.”

Anchored by the early 5-0 cushion, Salazar (5-1) found trouble only once in his outing. The White Sox loaded the bases in the third inning, but otherwise Salazar was in complete control, striking out eight while scattering five hits and three walks.

Salazar got some help from his defense in the fifth inning to preserve the shutout. After White Sox left fielder Melky Cabrera singled, first baseman Jose Abreu delivered a long fly ball to deep center field. Indians center fielder Michael Bourn chased the ball down and doubled off Cabrera, who couldn’t get back to first base after running on the long fly.

“That was huge,” Salazar said. “I knew it was (hit) hard, but I trust my guys out there.”

The White Sox (18-20) fell for the third straight game after stringing together six straight victories. Chicago dropped a home series for the first time this season, losing three of four to the Indians.

Collecting only seven hits -- two of which came in the ninth inning -- didn’t help.

“(The offense) has not looked good the last few days -- that’s for sure,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “One way or another, we have to turn that around.”

Chicago posted its only two runs on a catcher Tyler Flowers’ ninth-inning, two-run home run off Indians reliever Bryan Shaw, a 436-foot shot.

The White Sox’s only other offensive bright spot was Abreu, who extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a first-inning single.

The Indians jumped on White Sox starter John Danks, scoring four first-inning runs.

Swisher and Aviles hit back-to-back home runs after left fielder Michael Brantley drove in a run with an RBI single and first baseman Carlos Santana scored from third base on a double play.

The Indians extended their lead to 5-0 in the second on Santana’s RBI groundout that scored catcher Roberto Perez, who walked to lead off the inning.

Danks (2-4) settled in and kept Cleveland scoreless before he was pulled after 5 1/3 innings. He departed after allowing the five runs, six hits and four walks with three strikeouts.

The early damage, however, was too much.

“I made some bad pitches that got hit,” Danks said. “I wasn’t throwing strikes.”

The Indians have now won two straight series as they return home to face the Cincinnati Reds. After Cleveland took three of four from the White Sox and an impressive cast of starting pitchers, a confidence is starting to brew inside the clubhouse suggesting the Indians may be turning things around.

“We have a long way to go,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “But we’re playing better baseball, and hopefully that will continue for the rest of the season.”

NOTES: The Indians activated LHP TJ House (left shoulder inflammation) off the 15-day disabled list and optioned him to Triple-A Columbus. Manager Terry Francona said moving House down was a matter of keeping the active roster intact, allowing RHP Shaun Marcum to stay in the rotation after picking up a victory in his first major league start in almost two years Wednesday. ... Cleveland 1B Carlos Santana returned to the starting lineup after missing four games due to back spasms. ... Indians C Yan Gomes (knee) played designated hitter in a rehab start for Columbus on Thursday. He will catch nine innings Friday and likely will return to the major league lineup Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds. ...White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper will miss games Friday and Saturday against the Minnesota Twins due to a family graduation. Bullpen coach Bobby Thigpen will oversee the pitching staff from the dugout.