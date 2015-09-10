Lindor powers Indians to win over White Sox

CHICAGO -- Francisco Lindor probably won’t garner enough votes to win the American League Rookie of the Year award, but the Cleveland Indians’ shortstop is starting to get mentioned in that context now.

Since making his major-league debut with the Indians on June 14, he has quickly displayed an impressive array of skills in the field and at the plate. The Chicago White Sox got to see it firsthand this week in a three-game series at U.S. Cellular Field.

Still battling the effects of a cold Wednesday night, Lindor came within a double of hitting for the cycle to lead the Indians to a 6-4 win against the White Sox to win the series.

“Dude’s a stud,” said Cleveland right-hander Josh Tomlin, who allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings for the win. “He really is. He’s a stud. He’s showing more maturity than his age (21) at this level, and he gets better as the days and months go on. It feels like he’s getting better. He’s a fun player to watch.”

Lindor came to the plate in the ninth looking for a double off White Sox rookie right-hander Frankie Montas to complete the cycle. Instead, he flew out to finish the night 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI on his eighth home run of the season.

He didn’t show quite this much power in his journey through the minor leagues, but a short swing combined with added velocity from big-league pitchers has resulted in some surprising pop out of his quick bat.

”I’ve tried not to really think about it too much, just because that’s the last thing we want him to do is get long (with his swing), but he’s taken so many good swings,“ Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. ”After he hit the home run (in the fifth), he hit the line drive (single) to left field (in the seventh), which I think is really encouraging.

“I think right now he’s starting to understand the league and kind of take what they give him. He’s a strong kid, but he’s quick, so he’s going to hit some balls out.”

Chicago starter Jeff Samardzija (9-12) took a loss for the seventh time in his past eight outings. He allowed two solo home runs to set a career high in homers allowed in a season (26), but he kept the Indians within striking distance before leaving the game with two outs in the seventh.

Samardzija allowed four runs on eight hits and walked two to go with five strikeouts.

“You don’t want to let your buddies down,” he said. “You want to go out there and perform and win a game on your own if you have to. That’s what we keep working for and that’s why you keep going through this process all the time.”

Jason Kipnis went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Cleveland (68-70), which got a solo homer from third baseman Jose Ramirez. Chicago’s first three runs were solo home runs off Tomlin by right fielder Trayce Thompson (2-for-4, two RBIs), third baseman Tyler Saladino (1-for-3) and first baseman Jose Abreu (2-for-4).

Saladino and Abreu hit theirs back-to-back in the sixth to cut the Indians’ three-run lead to 4-3, with Abreu clubbing his second in as many games and sixth this season against Cleveland.

The Indians added two insurance runs in the eighth on Thompson’s fielding error in right field, and they needed them in the ninth. The White Sox rallied for a run on two hits in their half of the ninth, but right-handed closer Cody Allen got out of it for his 30th save.

After striking out Chicago shortstop Alexei Ramirez and pinch hitter Mike Olt, Allen got catcher Tyler Flowers to ground out to Lindor, who made a nice scoop and throw to first to end the game.

Francona was asked about Lindor’s candidacy for rookie of the year and gave him a vote of confidence.

“I haven’t given it any thought, and maybe I should, but I‘m glad people are talking about him,” Francona said. “That gives me and us a chance to brag about him a little bit. He’s playing very good baseball. He wasn’t here at the beginning of the season; but, from the All-Star break on, he’s been as good as anybody.”

NOTES: Cleveland CF Abraham Almonte was back in the starting lineup, a day after an inflamed hair follicle under his left arm caused him to be scratched. The issue hasn’t completely healed but was good enough for him to play. ... Indians rookie SS Francisco Lindor isn’t completely recovered from an illness that held him out of the lineup Tuesday, but he started Wednesday against the White Sox. ... Chicago 3B Mike Olt wasn’t in the starting lineup, but manager Robin Ventura reiterated that Olt will get the majority of starts there for the rest of the season. ... White Sox rookie 2B Micah Johnson, who was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, didn’t start for a second straight game. Ventura said Johnson likely will play Friday against the Minnesota Twins. ... Chicago RHP Erik Johnson will make his second start Friday against Minnesota.