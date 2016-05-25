Indians hang on to preserve win for Kluber

CHICAGO -- Corey Kluber is finding a winning pattern just as the season’s first major benchmark -- Memorial Day -- arrives.

Working on four days’ rest, the Cleveland right-hander gave up one earned run and seven hits on Wednesday as the Indians held on for a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox and moved within a half-game of the American League Central lead.

After going 2-5 in his first eight starts, Kluber (4-5) has won two straight and allowed two or fewer runs in each.

“I try to take each outing as its own,” Kluber said after the Indians locked down their third straight win. “You get a little confidence going with each one that goes better, but I don’t try to string together starts when I go at them. Each one is its own outing.”

The Indians (25-20) took three of four in the series at U.S. Cellular Field to close the gap on first-place Chicago.

But Cleveland had some nervous moments as reliever Bryan Shaw gave up a two-run homer to Miguel Cabrera with one out in the eighth to make it a one-run game.

Shaw stepped in when Kluber departed after 7 1/3 innings with a 4-1 lead and a runner on first. Kluber allowed two runs (one earned) and seven hits while striking out nine and walking just one.

Right-handed reliever Cody Allen struck out two of three batters in a perfect ninth for his 11th save of the season.

Jose Quintana (5-4) took the loss after a six-inning effort as Chicago (27-21) dropped its third straight and ninth of its last 12. He allowed three runs and six hits while walking one and striking out eight.

Quintana isn’t discouraged despite Chicago’s recent slump.

“The last couple series have been tough,” he said. “Maybe we can come back (to) how we started. We’re good, everybody’s good. Everybody’s healthy. That’s all you need for wins. We’re going to win.”

The Indians never trailed after opening with two runs with two outs in the second.

Right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall lined a shot to right field that bounced past a diving Adam Eaton and rolled to the wall, allowing Juan Uribe and Yan Gomes to score.

Quintana also walked Rajai Davis before getting Jason Kipnis on a called third strike to end the inning.

The Indians made it 3-0 in the third when Uribe’s one-out sacrifice fly to deep center drove in Jose Ramirez from third.

The White Sox threatened in the fifth with runners on first and third with one out, but Kluber struck out Eaton and got Jimmy Rollins to fly out to center to end the threat.

Chicago broke the shutout the next inning as it scratched together an unearned run.

Todd Frazier walked to lead off and came around to score with two outs after he stole second and advanced on back-to-back Indian throwing errors.

Johnny Gomes matched the run in the eighth when he drove in Mike Napoli with a two-out triple to left.

While the White Sox manufactured the Frazier run and had two late scores on Cabrera’s homer, base runners were relatively scarce.

“We just have to regroup whether it’s at home or on the road and do better producing when you get opportunities when you get guys on base,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said.

NOTES: Indians 2B Jason Kipnis, a Chicago-area native, was originally set for two days off but was back in the lineup for the series finale. ... The Indians have rallied for nine come-from-behind wins, including Tuesday’s 6-2 victory over the White Sox. ... Cleveland has Thursday off before opening a three-game weekend series on Friday with Baltimore. Indians RHP Trevor Bauer (3-2, 4.31 ERA) goes against Orioles RHP Mike Wright (2-3, 4.97). ... Wednesday’s game-time temperature hovered in the mid-80s and rose to near 90 in the late innings for one of Chicago’s hottest days to date this year. ... The White Sox open a four-game weekend series at Kansas City . RHP Miguel Gonzalez (0-1, 4.57) faces Royals LHP Danny Duffy (0-0, 2,13 ERA) on Thursday. ... Chicago spends Memorial Day in New York, opening a three-game interleague series at Citi Field against the Mets.