Abreu, big inning carry White Sox past Indians

CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton never wants to hear his home fans boo.

But what if they bark? It's no problem. Especially on a night when the White Sox cruised to an 8-1 win over the Cleveland Indians in front of 15,000-plus fans -- and a world-record number of dogs.

On a night labeled "Bark at the Park," the team drew 1,122 canines to U.S. Cellular Field. That marked a Guinness World Record for the most dogs to attend a sporting event.

"'Who Let the Dogs Out?' That song was stuck in my head," Eaton said. "I feel like half the dogs out there were singing it for some odd reason. They were a little noisy, but it's kind of fun."

So is big offense.

The White Sox relied on a season-best seven-run inning to claim their fifth win in the past seven games. Jose Abreu, Todd Frazier and Carlos Sanchez drove in two runs apiece for Chicago (70-74).

Brandon Guyer finished 1-for-2 with a solo home run to lead the Indians. Jason Kipnis added a pair of doubles for Cleveland (83-61), which dropped its second straight game.

White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana (12-10) limited the Indians to one run on five hits in eight innings. He walked one and struck out six in his longest appearance since June 11.

"Another good night of offense," said White Sox manager Robin Ventura, whose team scored 11 runs one night earlier. "If 'Q' is going and you get offense like that, it really goes in your favor."

Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer (11-7) surrendered six runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings to draw the loss. He walked one and struck out seven.

The score was 1-1 when the White Sox broke through in the sixth inning to seize an 8-1 lead. Abreu started the outburst with a line-drive single to center field that drove in Eaton. Two batters later, Frazier ripped a two-run single to center field to make it 4-1.

Indians manager Terry Francona pulled Bauer and brought in right-hander Dan Otero from the bullpen. The move did little to stop Chicago's barrage. Avisail Garcia singled to center field to drive in Abreu. Sanchez followed with a two-run triple down the right-field line to make it 7-1. Eaton hit a ground-rule double to right-center field to cap the barrage and prompt another pitching change by Francona.

Several of the hits flustered the Indians, including a single by Melky Cabrera that loaded the bases.

"It just was hit where nobody was," Francona said.

Chicago ended the inning with seven runs on seven hits, both of which were team highs for the season.

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor said he and his teammates needed to do more on offense to support the Cleveland pitching staff. He finished 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

"Personally, I'm not having the success because I'm not swinging at the right pitches," Lindor said. "When I do get the pitches that are right there, I miss them."

The White Sox grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Bauer jammed Abreu with an inside fastball, but Abreu muscled a fly ball into shallow right field to drive in Eaton.

Cleveland evened the score at 1 in the second inning on a solo shot by Guyer. Quintana delivered a breaking ball over the plate, and Guyer pulled it over the left-field wall for his ninth home run. That marked a career high for the 30-year-old role player.

Chicago won back-to-back games against Cleveland for the first time this season. White Sox players were happy to hear their four-legged fans barking from the bleachers.

"You could hear them the whole time," second baseman Tyler Saladino said. "It was funny hearing them yelling, like they didn't know what was going on. They were just yelling back and forth at each other.

"That was a fun game, though."

NOTES: White Sox DH Justin Morneau was held out of the starting lineup because of soreness in his neck. The 35-year-old joined the team after the All-Star break and is hitting .256 with five home runs and 22 RBIs in 48 games. "We're just going to give it today and see how he feels (Wednesday)," Chicago manager Robin Ventura said. ... Indians OF Abraham Almonte returned the starting lineup after sitting out the series opener. Almonte, 27, entered Tuesday hitting .283 with one home run and 21 RBIs in 52 games. ... White Sox 3B Carlos Sanchez started for the first time in eight games. To replace Morneau, Todd Frazier shifted from third base to first base, and Jose Abreu moved from first base to designated hitter. ... Indians RHP Josh Tomlin is scheduled to start Wednesday for the first time since Aug. 30.