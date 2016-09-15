EditorsNote: Updating Napoli's RBI total in NOTES

Sanchez delivers White Sox to series win vs. Indians

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox are bound to miss the playoffs for the eighth consecutive year, but they can play the role of spoiler during the final couple weeks of the regular season.

Carlos Sanchez drove in the winning run on a one-out single in the ninth inning to give the White Sox a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday afternoon.

Chicago (71-75) took three of four games in the series from the American League Central leaders.

"We just continue to play," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. "These guys come and play hard. I know we're in a tough situation, but they continue to come and play as hard as they have all year."

Omar Narvaez singled to begin the bottom of the ninth. Leury Garcia pinch ran, stole second and scored on Sanchez's single to right off Bryan Shaw (2-5). Sanchez entered the game batting just .173.

The Indians (84-62) maintain a six-game lead over Detroit in the division after the Tigers lost to the last-place Minnesota Twins on Thursday. Cleveland's magic number is 11. The Indians have won 11 of their last 17 and face the Tigers in a three-game series starting Friday.

"Every game right now means something, and we're looking forward to going out there and playing solid defense, pitching well and having a heck of an offensive series against Detroit," outfielder Rajai Davis said.

White Sox closer David Robertson (5-3) struck out Coco Crisp with two in scoring position to preserve a tied game in the ninth. Tyler Naquin led off the inning with a single. Abraham Almonte bunted into a fielder's choice, stole second and advanced on catcher Narvaez's throwing error. Robertson struck out Francisco Lindor but walked pinch hitter Davis, who stole second, before the big strikeout.

In the eighth, Melky Cabrera doubled with two outs before Jose Abreu was intentionally walked. Shaw took the mound and struck out Todd Frazier to end the inning.

The White Sox last won a series against Cleveland in July 2015. They are 6-10 against the Indians this season.

Starter James Shields struck out eight, a season high with the White Sox. He also allowed one run, three hits and three walks in six innings.

"He did well enough with his off-speed to kind of keep us off balance," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "The one thing he does is he competes. We just really couldn't get a beat on him, and then later in the game for both teams it got really hard to see (with the shadows)."

Shields was 0-5 with a 10.75 ERA while winless in his previous eight starts.

"His curveball was the best I've seen it since he's been here," Ventura said. "It had something to it. There was some depth to it. It was sharp, he was able to use it a couple times to get out of some binds."

Shields retired nine consecutive batters before allowing a Carlos Santana single in the sixth. Shields then walked Naquin before striking out Almonte to end the inning.

"It's been a rough year, but I've dealt with a lot of adversity in my career," Shields said. "This isn't something that's going to get me down. Hopefully, I can finish strong and do a lot with these last few starts here."

Indians rookie Mike Clevinger allowed a run and three hits in four innings. He has pitched past the fifth inning once in five starts since he was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 4.

"He's building back after being in the bullpen, but I thought he was good," Francona said. "Way too much of the plate to Abreu."

Abreu's 24th home run tied the game at 1 in the fourth. He needs six home runs and five RBIs to join Angels first baseman Albert Pujols as the only players in major league history to have at least 30 home runs and 100 RBIs in each of their first three seasons.

"I just keep the focus and try to do my best," Abreu said through a translator. "Everybody knows that I don't like to be in the DH spot, but that's Robin's decision and I'm OK with that. I know that I also have to do my job either way."

Before the game, Abreu met with an 11-year-old fan who is undergoing treatment for bone cancer.

"I promised him I will try to hit a homer, and I did," Abreu said. "It was very emotional for me too because if I couldn't hit the homer, I will feel bad because I couldn't accomplish what I promised to him."

The Indians took the lead on Jose Ramirez's sacrifice fly in the third inning. Cleveland scored just one run despite loading the bases twice against Shields via a single, two walks and a hit batter. Shields also threw two wild pitches in the inning.

NOTES: Indians RF Lonnie Chisenhall was scratched from the lineup shortly before the game due to lower abdominal discomfort. LF Coco Crisp batted leadoff and Abraham Almonte started in right field. ... The Indians are expected to find out if C Yan Gomes (right shoulder) is ready to be activated from the disabled list on Friday. Gomes is expected to undergo a scan Thursday after he was hit by a pitch during a rehab game Wednesday with Double-A Akron. ... SS Francisco Lindor has 178 hits, and manager Terry Francona said it would be "quite an accomplishment" for Lindor to reach 200 this season. Lindor is also trying to become the first Indians' hitter to score 100 runs in a season since SS Jhonny Peralta had 104 in 2008. Lindor has 92. ... DH Mike Napoli can become the first Indians hitter with 100 RBIs in a season since Travis Hafner had 100 and Victor Martinez had 114 in 2007. Napoli has 94. ... White Sox DH Justin Morneau (stiff neck) was out of the lineup for a third straight game.