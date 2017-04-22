Indians' Kluber shuts out White Sox

CHICAGO -- Cleveland Indians' starter Corey Kluber was in command of all his pitches and back in in Cy Young form on Friday night.

Cleveland's ace right-hander pitched a three-hit, complete-game shutout to lead the Indians past the Chicago White Sox 3-0 night for their fourth straight win.

Kluber (2-1), the 2014 Cy Young Award winner, entered the game with a 6.38 ERA, but came up with his sharpest performance in four starts this season to deal the White Sox their second straight loss and third in their last four games. The right-hander struck out nine and walked two in his fourth career shutout and 11th complete game, lowering his ERA to 4.28.

Cleveland's Brandon Guyer hit his first homer this season, a two-run shot in the fourth inning. Michael Brantley added two hits and Kluber got crisp defensive support.

But more importantly, the righty was on top of his formidable repertoire to get the White Sox out.

"(The cutter) was a lot better than the first few starts," said Kluber, who can throw four or five different pitches. "I think I got hurt with it a fair amount the first three times out.

"I didn't have a good feel for it, but tonight it was better and obviously if you can have four pitches working for you instead of three, especially when you rely on it a fair amount, it makes it easier."

Only one Chicago baserunner reached second base as Kluber consistently got ahead of White Sox hitters. He threw 73 of 110 pitches for strikes.

"He threw the ball so well, and he got some real good defense," manager Terry Francona said. "But it looked to me that he got stronger as he went. I thought his late (pitch) movement was good. He started going back and forth, fastball and off-speed."

Chicago's Jose Quintana (0-4) allowed three runs on five hits in six innings while striking out six and walking three. A first-time All-Star last season, the left-hander also entered the game with a bloated ERA, at 6.75.

Quintana was solid in this one, but lost his fourth straight start as his teammates couldn't solve Kluber. Three White Sox relievers combined for three scoreless innings and allowed just one hit.

"I threw the ball better," Quintana said. "Tough game. Tried to keep the ball in the park, they got me one time, and that's it."

That's all the Indians needed.

"Quintana gave us an opportunity," Chicago manager Rick Renteria said, "but when you face Kluber, we've got to do a little bit more."

Cleveland's Jason Kipnis played his first game this season, getting the start at second base and batting sixth after being activated from the 10-day disabled list. He went 0-for-3 with a walk.

The 30-year-old two-time All-Star was limited to two exhibition games with a right shoulder strain, then played seven rehab games in the minors.

White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier returned after sitting out four games with the flu and was hitless.

Cleveland jumped ahead 1-0 in the third when Austin Jackson slid home from third on a wild pitch. Jackson led off the inning by lining a double to left-center.

Guyer's homer, with Kipnis on first following a walk, made it 3-0 in the fourth with two outs. He drove Quintana's fastball into the left-center stands.

Kluber got some help from shaky White Sox base running to help preserve the lead. Melky Cabrera led off the seventh with a drive to the right-field wall, but was thrown out at second base after hesitating rounding first.

Moments before Friday night's first pitch, the White Sox placed right-handed starter James Shields on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 18, with a strained right lat. Shields (1-0. 1.62 ERA) had been scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Indians, but felt discomfort in his last start against Minnesota on Sunday and again on Friday when he threw.

The 35-year-old righty underwent an MRI on Friday and will probably miss two or three turns in the rotation, according to GM Rick Hahn.

The White Sox purchased the contract of right-hander Mike Pelfrey from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday night and will insert him in Shields' rotation slot on Saturday.

NOTES: Indians manager Terry Francona said 2B Jason Kipnis can play without limitations. To make room for him, the Indians assigned INF Yandy Diaz to Triple-A Columbus. Diaz batted .236 with nine runs scored in the first 15 games of the season with Cleveland. ... RHP Mike Pelfrey, 33, was 0-2 with a 7.50 ERA at Charlotte. In 10 seasons in the majors, the 6-foot-7 right-hander is 65-91 with 4.57 ERA. ... Chicago C Geovany Soto (right elbow), who went on the 10-day DL retroactive to April 12, is making progress with his throwing, manager Rick Renteria said. ... White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon (upper bicep bursitis) will be in Chicago for an evaluation this weekend, but no timetable has been set for his return to the rotation.