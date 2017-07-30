Bases-loaded HBP lifts Indians to 9th straight win

CHICAGO -- The Cleveland Indians found an unconventional way to keep their season-high winning streak alive.

Pinch-hitter Brandon Guyer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning of the Indians' ninth straight victory, a 5-4 decision over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night.

"That's what good teams do -- you find ways to win games," Guyer said. "Not many times you're going to win a game on a hit by pitch. But we were able to do so because of the good at-bats, the good pitching. That's what led to it. That's how it goes sometimes."

The Indians loaded the bases with two outs after Aaron Bummer (0-1) allowed a walk and a single. Gregory Infante took over and hit Yan Gomes with his first pitch before he also hit Guyer.

"It's probably not the way you drew it up, but when you hear the music playing in (the locker room) after a game, it's good," Indians manager Terry Francona said.

The Indians have won a season-high nine straight and the White Sox have lost five in a row and 14 of their last 15.

"We're all really hitting one through nine in big situations, getting big hits," Guyer said. "Pitching has been good the whole year. The days we're pitching good we're also hitting good."

Andrew Miller (4-3) threw 1 2/3 shutout innings for the win. Cody Allen pitched a scoreless inning for his 19th save.

Indians starter Corey Kluber gave up four runs and a season-high nine hits while striking out 12 in 6 1/3 innings. He finished with at least 10 strikeouts for the 10th time this season and 34th time in his career. He has struck out at least eight in 11 consecutive starts for the longest streak in the majors since Pedro Martinez also did it 11 straight times in 2002.

"Tonight I didn't have very good command the entire time," Kluber said. "There's some hitters where I was able to get ahead and finish them off and there was also a fair amount of guys I got ahead of them and made pretty bad pitches."

Melky Cabrera had four hits and Jose Abreu homered for Chicago, which fell to 4-18 in July. The team's nine-game losing streak at home is its longest since an 11-game skid in 1989.

White Sox starter Miguel Gonzalez allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits in six innings. He was 1-1 with a 1.35 ERA in his previous two starts. He has thrown all three of the Chicago's quality starts after the All-Star break.

The White Sox tied the scor on Tim Anderson's double down the right-field line in the sixth inning.

The Indians loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh against reliever Tyler Clippard before Jackson flied out to end the inning.

The White Sox had the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh. Miller replaced Kluber after a Cabrera double, a sacrifice bunt and an intentional walk to Abreu. Miller hit top prospect Yoan Moncada in a knee with a pitch to load the bases but struck out two.

"The first moment I was sore in that area, but I feel good," Moncada said.

Abreu's three-run homer cut the Indians' lead to one in the third inning. Abreu's 19th home run came after Adam Engel was hit by a pitch and Cabrera singled.

"Abreu is one of the most dangerous hitters in the game," Francona said. "If you leave a pitch where you're not supposed to, he can do that."

The Indians have scored first in eight consecutive games. They went ahead in the second inning after Carlos Santana walked, advanced to third on right fielder Alen Hanson's fielding error and scored on Gomes' sacrifice fly.

Hanson dropped Jackson's long fly ball and hit his face on the fence but remained in the game.

Cleveland added three runs and five hits in the third inning. Michael Brantley had a sacrifice fly followed by Edwin Encarnacion's RBI single and Jackson's RBI double.

Moncada made back-to-back flashy plays at second base in the fourth inning. He heaved a strong throw on a grounder and, on the next play, scooped up a bunt and flipped to Abreu at first base.

"I just tried to catch the ball and as soon as I caught it I just tried to throw it as fast as I can," Moncada said.

"Probably one the best catches and releases, quickest release you've ever seen," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "It was on the shortstop side. A little (Robinson) Cano-ish. ... And then obviously the real slow roller in the 4-hole that he came in with the glove, ended up deflecting back. It's the kind of athletic prowess he winds up bringing to the table. I think people were pretty excited to see it. Those are some of the things they should be excited about."

NOTES: The Indians claimed RHP Diego Moreno off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays and sent him to Triple-A Columbus. ... Indians LHP Boone Logan (latissimus dorsi strain) was transferred from the 10-day to the 60-day disabled list. ... Indians 2B Jason Kipnis (right hamstring strain) was scheduled to be the designated hitter on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus, but the game was rained out. He went on the 10-day disabled list July 9. ... Indians CF Lonnie Chisenhall (right calf strain) has been running. ... White Sox OF Leury Garcia (sprained left finger) was transferred to Triple-A Charlotte from rookie level for his rehab assignment.