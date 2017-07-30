White Sox end Indians' nine-game winning streak

CHICAGO -- As the "Sox" on their schedule changed from rebuilding Chicago to contending Boston, the Cleveland Indians pondered the end of their nine-game winning streak with a clean perspective.

Chicago White Sox first baseman Matt Davidson smacked a walk-off, two-run homer against Indians reliever Bryan Shaw to cap a 3-1 victory on Sunday. Collecting their belongings moments later, the defending American League champion Indians were resolute about not allowing any frustration to linger when their road trip continues in Boston on Monday

"We've got to turn the page regardless, whether we win or lose," Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor said. "Because we understand we've got a very good team tomorrow. Every game counts. It's tough to swallow when you lose, but you've got to turn the page immediately."

Cleveland (57-46) stranded eight runners and finished 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position, struggling to find offensive footing against Chicago left-hander Carlos Rodon.

Rodon pitched 6 2/3 innings for the White Sox (40-62), scattering one run and six hits while striking out nine and walking two. Rodon threw a season-high 110 pitches. He was making his sixth start after beginning the season on the disabled list with bursitis in his left biceps.

"He was just mixing, you know," Lindor said. "His slider, he was effective. His fastball had some life to it. Most of the times, he was getting ahead. The usual things. We all know what he's capable of doing, and he did it. Hats off to him. He had a great game today."

The White Sox earned half of their four hits for the game in the ninth inning. Jose Abreu's one-out double against Shaw (4-5) set the stage for Davidson, who hit a cut fastball into the stands in left-center field.

It was the first walk-off home run of Davidson's career, and Chicago's first game-ending home run of the season.

"It was really cool," Davidson said. "It was my first time doing that. I was trying to drive him in. It's been a rough go for us, so to get that feeling and get that win was huge for us."

Chicago did not collect its first hit until left fielder Leury Garcia smacked a solo home run with two outs in the sixth inning, tying the game at 1-all.

The White Sox activated Garcia from the 10-day disabled list before the game to take the roster spot of leadoff hitter and offensive catalyst Melky Cabrera, who was traded to Kansas City on Sunday in exchange for minor league pitchers A.J. Puckett and Andre Davis.

Cabrera initially was batting leadoff and playing left field for the White Sox. He went 4-for-5 in Chicago's 5-4 loss Saturday.

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn evaluated positively the latest trade in a flurry of July transactions. In recent weeks, the White Sox have dealt left-hander Jose Quintana, third baseman Todd Frazier and relievers David Robertson, Dan Jennings, Tommy Kahnle and Anthony Swarzak.

"We're pleased," Hahn said. "I don't want to say we're surprised. This was our mission. This is what we set out to do. This is what we felt was important for the long-term health of the organization. We had a plan. That said, you need to respond to the market. It's not always the easiest thing to get across the finish line."

Rodon, who encountered a minor blister on his left middle finger in the seventh inning, knows the clubhouse is upbeat about that pursuit and the organization's transitional phase.

"We are trying to do something special here," Rodon said. "We were trying to do it for a while. As you see by the moves, it takes some time. It's a process. Everyone says it's a process, trust the process. That's the truth. We are just going to go about our business and play hard every day, what (manager Rick Renteria) preaches."

Indians right-hander Josh Tomlin stifled the White Sox before leaving the game with left hamstring tightness in the fifth inning. Cleveland manager Terry Francona and head athletic trainer James Quinlan visited Tomlin at the mound before the start of the fifth. Moments later, the Indians summoned right-hander Nick Goody, the first of three Cleveland relievers, despite Tomlin's bid to stay in the game.

Goody struck out the first five batters he faced before surrendering Garcia's home run.

Tomlin spaced five strikeouts and one hit batsman while throwing 35 of his 56 pitches for strikes. He became the third opposing starter in the past five games to carry a no-hitter into the fifth inning against Chicago. Tomlin said he is hopeful he will not miss a turn in the rotation. He said he suffered a hamstring tweak while fielding a ground ball in the fourth inning.

"Yeah, it was frustrating on my part," Tomlin said. "I didn't really know what happened. Maybe if I get off the mound a little better and field the ball in front of me as opposed to getting around it, it wouldn't have happened."

Tyler Clippard (2-6) earned the victory for Chicago, striking out two and allowing one hit in a scoreless eighth inning.

Lindor opened the scoring with a solo home run to left field leading off the third. Austin Jackson and Jose Ramirez had two hits apiece for Cleveland.

NOTES: Cleveland outscored opponents 66-24 during its nine-game winning streak. ... The White Sox snapped their nine-game home losing streak. The club record is 11, set in 1989. ... White Sox hitting coach Todd Steverson was ejected before the top of the sixth inning. ... Indians manager Terry Francona on OF Tim Raines, a former teammate who was inducted Sunday into the National Baseball Hall of Fame: "I don't know why it took so long. I'm a big fan of his. Anybody that played with him (is)."