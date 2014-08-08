Preview: Indians at Yankees

After taking three of four from one American League Central foe, the New York Yankees look to continue their good fortune against another when they open a three-game series versus the visiting Cleveland Indians on Friday. The Yankees overcame Detroit’s vaunted pitching staff to improve to 10-4 at home since the All-Star break while moving a season-best six games over .500. Stephen Drew’s RBI double in the fourth inning accounted for the lone run in New York’s 1-0 win over Detroit on Thursday afternoon, but it was just his fourth hit in seven games since being acquired from Boston.

While the Yankees have won five of six to reside five games behind first-place Baltimore in the American League East and one-half game out in the wild card race, the Indians have dropped three in a row to Buckeye State-rival Cincinnati to sit 6 1/2 games in back of the first-place Tigers. Yan Gomes is riding a career-high 13-game hitting streak, but went just 1-for-13 as Cleveland split a four-game series against New York from July 7-10. Gomes is 0-for-2 in his career versus Friday starter Esmil Rogers, who is getting the nod after David Phelps was sent to the disabled list with inflammation in his elbow.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (4-6, 4.20 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Esmil Rogers (1-0, 5.84)

Bauer was in line to record his third straight loss before a late rally got him off the hook against Texas on Sunday. The 23-year-old allowed three runs on four hits in seven innings en route to a 5-3 victory over the Yankees on July 8. Bauer has struggled on the road, posting a 1-4 mark with a 5.18 ERA while permitting the opposition to bat .292 against him.

Rogers will be the Yankees’ 12th starting pitcher of the season after Phelps became the team’s fifth starter to land on the disabled list. The 28-year-old Dominican, who was claimed off waivers from Toronto last week, has pitched well in two appearances for the Yankees - allowing one hit and one walk while striking out five over four scoreless innings. Rogers has faced Cleveland five times in his career, fanning two in two scoreless innings in his most recent meeting May 14.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York SS Derek Jeter received Thursday off, but has hit safely in six straight and 11 of his last 12 contests.

2. Cleveland RF David Murphy is riding a five-game hitting streak, but went 2-for-17 in his previous series versus the Yankees.

3. New York C Brian McCann has two homers, four RBIs and as many runs scored during his four-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Indians 5