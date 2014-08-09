Preview: Indians at Yankees

After struggling at home during the first half of the season, the New York Yankees have won 11 of 15 games in the Bronx following the All-Star break. The Yankees vie for their seventh win in eight outings overall and attempt to hand the Cleveland Indians their eighth consecutive loss in New York when the teams continue their three-game series on Saturday afternoon. Carlos Beltran secured his eighth multi-hit performance in 13 outings with an RBI single in the first and his 11th career grand slam in the sixth to lead the Yankees to a 10-6 triumph in the series opener.

New York’s hot streak has it five games behind first-place Baltimore in the American League East and a half-game behind Kansas City for the second wild card. Cleveland is quickly plummeting out of contention after dropping four in a row overall and seven of eight on the road to fall 7 1/2 games behind first-place Detroit in the AL Central. Carlos Santana drove in three runs in the series opener and is 3-for-8 with a homer in his career versus Saturday starter Brandon McCarthy.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (12-6, 2.55 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Brandon McCarthy (7-10, 4.37)

Kluber collected his fifth consecutive victorious decision after allowing one run on six hits in 7 1/3 innings en route to a 7-1 triumph over Cincinnati on Monday. The 28-year-old, however, hasn’t fared well versus New York in two career appearances. Kluber permitted six runs in as many innings to take the loss in his last meeting.

McCarthy posted his sixth straight victory - and fourth for the Yankees - after allowing an unearned run in 5 2/3 innings in a 2-1 triumph over Detroit on Monday. The 31-year-old received a no-decision in his first start with New York, allowing four runs in 6 2/3 innings in the Yankees’ eventual 5-4 win over Cleveland on July 9. McCarthy has pitched better since that outing, striking out 25 in his last 23 1/3 innings.

1. New York SS Derek Jeter pulled into a tie for sixth place on the all-time hits list with Honus Wagner (3,430) by hitting safely in seven straight and 12 of his last 13 contests.

2. Cleveland C Yan Gomes is riding a career-high 13-game hitting streak, but is 0-for-3 versus McCarthy in his career and 1-for-13 against the Yankees this season.

3. Prior to the contest, New York will honor former OF Paul O‘Neill with a plaque in Monument Park.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Indians 4