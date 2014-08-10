Preview: Indians at Yankees

After erupting for 10 runs in the series opener, the New York Yankees look to avenge being shut out in the following contest by taking the rubber match of the three-game series versus the visiting Cleveland Indians on Sunday. While his team’s fortunes were drastically different, Derek Jeter remained consistent with an infield single in both contests to move into sole possession of sixth place on the all-time hits list. Jeter, who is 4-for-8 versus Sunday starter Carlos Carrasco, has hit safely in eight straight and 13 of his last 14 contests.

New York vies for its seventh win in nine outings on Sunday as it bids to chip into first-place Baltimore’s six-game lead atop the American League East. Michael Brantley, who went deep among his three hits in Cleveland’s 3-0 victory on Saturday, is 3-for-9 with a homer and four RBIs in his career versus Sunday starter Hiroki Kuroda. The Indians will need more of the same if they are looking to cut into their 6 1/2-game deficit behind AL Central-leading Detroit.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (3-4, 3.88 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Hiroki Kuroda (7-7, 3.97)

With Danny Salazar demoted to the minors, Carrasco will be summoned from the bullpen to make his fifth start of the season. The 27-year-old Venezuelan allowed three runs on six hits in four innings against Cincinnati to receive a no-decision on Tuesday. Carrasco worked four scoreless innings in two relief appearances against the Yankees last month and owns a 2-2 career mark with a gaudy 6.27 ERA versus the club.

Kuroda permitted three runs over seven innings in his second straight outing in a no-decision versus Detroit on Tuesday. The 39-year-old Japanese star has pitched well in three career outings against Cleveland, posting a 2-1 mark while limiting the opposition to a .197 batting average. Kuroda picked up the win in his last meeting after yielding three runs over 5 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York 1B Mark Teixeira has been sidelined three games with an injured pinkie, but manager Joe Girardi said that he could be available off the bench on Sunday.

2. Cleveland SS Jose Ramirez belted his first career homer and added two hits on Saturday. He was mired in an 0-for-9 stretch prior to the contest.

3. New York’s Francisco Cervelli is expected to receive the bulk of the playing time behind the plate as fellow C Brian McCann was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Indians 3