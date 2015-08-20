Preview: Indians at Yankees

The New York Yankees completed a three-game sweep to begin their 10-game homestand in style while the Cleveland Indians are limping their way through an 11-game road trip. The Yankees vie for their seventh win in eight outings when they open a four-game series against the reeling Indians on Thursday.

Called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last Thursday, Greg Bird capped his frenzied calendar week with his first two homers of his career in New York’s 4-3 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon. “This whole week’s been crazy,” the 22-year-old Bird said, “but at the end of the day, I‘m just trying to do my job here - nothing more, nothing less.” While American League East-leading New York enjoys a two-game cushion over Toronto, Cleveland fell to 2-4 on its trek by dropping two of three to Boston. Francisco Lindor has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 contests and went 6-for-13 (.462) with four runs scored as the Indians claimed two of three versus New York from Aug. 11-13.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Josh Tomlin (0-1, 2.84 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Ivan Nova (5-4, 3.57)

Tomlin acquitted himself well in his first start since missing the first three months of the season with an injury to the AC joint in his right shoulder. The 31-year-old overcame back-to-back homers to allow just the two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings in a 4-1 setback Minnesota on Saturday. Tomlin has held Jacoby Ellsbury in check (3-for-16, .188), but the latter enters the contest on a seven-game hitting streak.

Nova improved to 4-1 in his last five starts after allowing three runs on five hits in seven innings of a 4-3 triumph over Toronto on Friday. The 28-year-old Dominican has permitted five or fewer hits in each of his last five outings. Nova pitched well in his lone career contest versus Cleveland, yielding two runs on four hits in seven innings to pick up the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland DH Michael Brantley went 6-for-13 with a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored in his last three games.

2. New York 3B Chase Headley is 5-for-9 with three RBIs and two runs in his last three contests.

3. Indians rookie 3B Giovanny Urshela is 0-for-8 in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Indians 1