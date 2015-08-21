Preview: Indians at Yankees

(Updated: UPDATING: Adjusting Rodriguez’s career homer total in General Info section)

The New York Yankees look to rebound from a rare hiccup at home when they continue their four-game series against the Cleveland Indians on Friday. The Yankees swept aside Minnesota in three contests to begin their 10-game homestand before suffering just their second loss in eight outings with a 3-2 setback to the Indians on Thursday.

Alex Rodriguez continued his stellar season by belting his 680th career homer and second in three contests in the series opener, but is just 2-for-9 (.222) lifetime versus Friday starter Carlos Carrasco. Rodriguez scored a run and had two of the five hits for American League East-leading New York, which saw its cushion over second-place Toronto dip to 1 1/2 games and fell to 35-22 at Yankee Stadium this season. Although its overall record leaves a bit to be desired, Cleveland (56-64) improved to 32-30 away from home and 3-4 on its current 11-game road trip. Michael Brantley, who is 8-for-17 in his last four contests, is 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs versus Friday starter Masahiro Tanaka.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (11-9, 3.63 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (9-5, 3.56)

Carrasco turned in his fourth straight strong start on Sunday, but fell to 1-1 in that stretch despite allowing two runs on six hits in seven innings of a 4-1 setback to the Twins. The 28-year-old Venezuelan has permitted five runs and 13 hits in 33 frames during those four starts. Carrasco pitched well in his last meeting with New York, yielding two runs on four hits while striking out eight in as many innings before walking away with a no-decision.

Tanaka improved to 5-2 in his last seven starts after allowing one run on five hits and striking out eight in a complete-game victory over Toronto on Saturday. The 26-year-old Japan native has flourished at home, posting a 6-3 mark while allowing the opposition to bat just .220 against him. Tanaka struggled in his lone career outing versus Cleveland, permitting five runs on 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings to take the loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York OF Carlos Beltran has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games.

2. Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis collected three hits in the series opener after going 0-for-6 following his return from the disabled list (shoulder).

3. The Yankees have launched 12 homers in their last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Indians 2