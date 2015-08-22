Preview: Indians at Yankees

(Updated: UPDATING: Standings in Para 2.)

The Cleveland Indians are proving to be quite the formidable foe for the New York Yankees despite residing on the opposite end of the spectrum in the standings. After taking the first two contests of the four-game series, the upstart Indians look to continue their recent run of good fortune against the Yankees as the clubs reconvene in the Bronx on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Brantley slapped a pair of RBI singles in Cleveland’s 7-3 triumph on Friday and is 21-for-46 (.457) with 11 RBIs and nine runs scored in his last 10 contests. The Indians have won four of five against the Yankees over the last 11 days and six of seven dating to last year. While Cleveland is going nowhere fast in the standings, American League East-leading New York fell to 3-2 on its 10-game homestand and saw its cushion over second-place Toronto trimmed to one-half game. Carlos Beltran scored on rookie Greg Bird’s single and has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (11-6, 3.16 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Luis Severino (0-2, 3.18)

Salazar improved to 3-0 in his last four starts after allowing one run and four hits in seven innings of an 8-2 triumph over Boston on Monday. The 25-year-old Dominican has permitted three earned runs - all solo homers - and 12 hits in his last 28 1/3 frames. Salazar overcame five walks to escape serious damage against the Yankees in the last meeting, exiting after yielding one run and four hits in 7 1/3 innings of a 2-1 victory on Aug. 12.

Severino has pitched well in all three of his starts for the Yankees this season but has little to show for it. The 21-year-old Dominican allowed three runs and five hits while striking out nine in six innings against Toronto on Sunday but was saddled with the loss. Severino didn’t help himself by issuing three walks and committing a balk versus the Blue Jays.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York will retire the No. 20 jersey of former C Jorge Posada prior to the game.

2. Cleveland 3B Giovanny Urshela is 1-for-16 in his last five contests.

3. Yankees C Brian McCann is 0-for-11 in his last three games after collecting five RBIs against Minnesota on Monday.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Indians 3