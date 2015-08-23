Preview: Indians at Yankees

The New York Yankees have used this weekend to pay homage to some of the most important members of their remarkable run that featured 17 postseason appearances in 18 years – including five World Series titles. One day after Brian McCann honored a former Yankees’ great catcher with a solid effort at the plate, CC Sabathia will try to do the same from the mound for another franchise icon on Sunday when New York attempts to split a four-game set with the visiting Cleveland Indians.

The Yankees held a pregame ceremony on Saturday to retire Jorge Posada’s No. 20 and McCann capped a three-run first-inning outburst with a solo shot minutes later to spark a 2-for-4 performance en route to a 6-2 victory. New York will hold another ceremony on Sunday to retire Andy Pettitte’s No. 46 and wouldn’t mind seeing McCann’s magic rub off on Sabathia, who is winless since July 8. The 2007 American League Cy Young Award winner will get a shot to end his recent misery against the team that brought him into the majors in 2001 when he draws Cleveland for the second time in three starts. The Indians, who have won four of their last five meetings with New York at Yankee Stadium, are 4-5 on an 11-game road trip that will end after playing a makeup game in Chicago against the Cubs on Monday.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (9-10, 4.62 ERA) vs. Yankees LH CC Sabathia (4-9, 5.24)

Bauer was roughed up for a second straight time on Tuesday at Boston, surrendering five runs and six hits over 1 2/3 innings – the second-shortest outing in 58 career starts. The No. 3 overall pick of the 2011 draft was similarly ineffective against the Yankees five days earlier, departing after getting tagged for six runs in 3 1/3 frames. Bauer, who is allowing hitters to bat .320 against him in four August turns, is 1-3 with a 5.85 ERA in four career starts versus New York.

Sabathia saw his winless streak extended to six outings with a no-decision against Minnesota on Tuesday, yielding four runs on five hits in 6 2/3 innings. The 35-year-old, who spent the first 7 ½ seasons of his career with Cleveland, has struggled mightily at home (2-3, 6.04 ERA) although he has held his own in three August turns (0-1, 3.38). Sabathia took the loss in his previous start at Cleveland on Aug. 12, allowing two runs on nine hits over six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland won the first regular-season game played at the new Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2009, but is only 8-16 overall at the venue.

2. New York has scored 102 runs in the first inning, the most in any frame in the major leagues this season.

3. Despite going 0-for-4 on Saturday, Indians LF Michael Brantley is still batting .424 over his last 14 contests.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Indians 4