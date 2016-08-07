Preview: Indians at Yankees

Cleveland Indians reliever Andrew Miller told reporters after nailing down his first save against his former team - the New York Yankees - that he was happy he "survived and found a way". Cleveland will try to follow that mantra and put a pleasant ending on what had been a difficult week Sunday when it attempts to take the rubber match of a three-game road set against the Yankees.

The Indians ran into a Max Kepler-led buzzsaw earlier in the week as Minnesota outscored them 35-16 over the first three contests of their four-game home set, but the American League Central leaders have righted the ship somewhat by winning two of their last three. Cleveland hit three home runs to back Corey Kluber's strong eight-inning effort in Saturday's 5-2 win in New York, and Miller overcame a leadoff single in the ninth for his 10th save of the season. "None of it was fun, honestly. It's tough. It's just a huge distraction," Miller told reporters in regards to facing his former team after the game. The Yankees (55-55) appeared to be surging when they climbed a season-high four games over .500 on July 26 despite opting to become sellers at the trade deadline, but they have dropped seven of 10 since, scoring no more than three runs in any of their losses.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (7-5, 3.12 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (7-4, 3.46)

Carrasco saw his streak of nine straight starts allowing three or fewer earned runs halted in Tuesday's loss to Minnesota, giving up a career-high eight runs over 3 2/3 innings. The 29-year-old Venezuelan hasn't been nearly as intimidating since fanning 14 in 7 2/3 frames on June 30, striking out only 24 over his last 32 frames while recording no more than six in any of the six turns. Carrasco's worst outing over that stretch came in a July 10 setback versus the Yankees, as he yielded five runs (one earned) across 3 2/3 innings.

Tanaka struggled for the third straight time on the road in Tuesday's loss to the New York Mets, surrendering a season high-tying six earned runs in 6 1/3 frames. The 2014 All-Star thrived in two July turns at Yankee Stadium, however, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out 11 over 12 innings. Despite being staked to an 11-1 fifth-inning lead on July 10 in Cleveland, Tanaka fell one out short of qualifying for the victory after getting charged with seven runs (three earned) over 4 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland has scored at least five runs in nine straight games for the first time since July 17-26, 2002.

2. Yankees C Gary Sanchez has at least one hit in each of the four games he's played since his promotion on Wednesday, including one double in three consecutive contests.

3. The Indians have clubbed 19 homers over their last nine games after going a season-high five straight games without one.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Yankees 4