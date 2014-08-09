(Updated: UPDATING: Adjusting New York’s standing in third graph)

Indians 3, Yankees 0: Corey Kluber struck out 10 over six innings to win his sixth straight decision while Jose Ramirez and Michael Brantley homered to highlight three-hit performances as visiting Cleveland blanked New York.

Ramirez’s two-run blast in the second inning was his first career homer for the Indians, who snapped a four-game losing streak overall and seven straight in the Bronx to move within 6 1/2 games of first-place Detroit in the American League Central. Brantley led off the eighth with his 17th of the season, but Yan Gomes went 0-for-4 to see his career-high 13-game hitting streak come to a halt.

Derek Jeter led off the sixth with an infield single to move past Hall of Famer Honus Wagner for sixth place with his 3,431st career hit. Jacoby Ellsbury had a pair of hits for the Yankees, who fell for the second time in eight contests and dropped six games behind first-place Baltimore in the AL East.

Kluber (13-6) scattered four hits and capped his sizzling performance by striking out the final three batters he faced in the sixth. The 28-year-old right-hander pulled into a four-way tie for the AL lead in victories after two relievers bridged the gap to Cody Allen, who struck out two in the ninth for his 15th save.

Lonnie Chisenhall slapped a two-out single in the second to end an 0-for-13 stretch and Ramirez followed by depositing a first-pitch cutter from Brandon McCarthy (7-11) into the first row of seats over the wall in right field. Brantley provided insurance by launching a 1-1 slider from reliever Chase Whitley into the seats in right.

GAME NOTEBOOK: McCarthy saw his six-game winning streak come to a halt after permitting two runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. ... Prior to the contest, New York honored former OF Paul O‘Neill with a plaque in Monument Park. O‘Neill played the final nine seasons of his 17-year career with the Yankees. ... New York placed C Brian McCann on the seven-day concussion disabled list after he was hit in the mask by a foul ball during Friday’s contest. The team also released INF Brian Roberts.