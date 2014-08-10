(Updated: UPDATING: Adjusting New York’s standing in third graph after Baltimore’s loss on Sunday)

Indians 4, Yankees 1: Carlos Carrasco tossed five strong innings in his first start in 3 1/2 months and Jason Kipnis collected three hits and scored as many times as visiting Cleveland claimed the rubber match of the three-game series.

Michael Brantley and Yan Gomes each drove in a pair of runs as the Indians moved six games behind first-place Detroit in the American League Central. Cleveland rebounded from a 10-6 series-opening loss on Friday to yield just one run and 10 hits over the last two contests.

Jacoby Ellsbury belted a homer with two outs in the ninth inning to prevent New York from being shut out in consecutive games for the first time since May 12-13, 1999 versus the then-Anaheim Angels. The Yankees look to battle out of their offensive funk and chip into a 6-game deficit in the AL East when they open a three-game series at first-place Baltimore on Monday.

Making his fifth start and first since April 25, Carrasco (4-4) scattered two hits and struck out four en route to retiring the final 11 batters he faced. Four relievers made short work of the Yankees, with Cody Allen rebounding after serving up Ellsbury’s 10th homer of the season.

Brantley opened the scoring by sending a 1-2 fastball from Hiroki Kuroda (7-8) into left field for an RBI single in the first inning and doubled the advantage in the third with a sacrifice fly to right. Gomes drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth to mark the end of the day for Kuroda, who exited after permitting three runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New York SS Derek Jeter saw his eight-game hitting streak come to an end after an 0-for-4 performance. ... Cleveland placed OF David Murphy (right abdominal strain) and DH Nick Swisher (knee) on the 15-day disabled list and called up OF Tyler Holt and INF Zach Walters from Triple-A Columbus. ... The Indians open a five-game homestand on Tuesday with an abbreviated two-game interleague series with Arizona.