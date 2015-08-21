Indians 3, Yankees 2

NEW YORK -- Right-hander Josh Tomlin pitched seven innings for his first win as a starting pitcher in over a year and the Cleveland Indians held on for a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday night.

In his second major league start following right shoulder surgery in March, Tomlin (1-1) allowed a home run to designated hitter Alex Rodriguez among two hits.

Tomlin struck out six, issued two walks and threw 69 of 106 pitches for strikes.

It was his first as a starting pitcher since June 28, 2014, in Seattle when he retired the first 12 hitters in a one-hitter.

Tomlin only retired the first six Thursday, allowing a leadoff double to third baseman Chase Headley and Rodriguez’s home run.

He had just enough support from his offense as right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall had an RBI double while designated hitter Michael Brantley and left fielder Jose Ramirez added run-scoring singles.

Second baseman Jason Kipnis ended an 0-for-17 skid with three hits as the Indians beat the Yankees for the third time in four meetings.

Tomlin also had help defensively by getting highlight-reel catches from center fielder Abraham Almonte in the sixth and Chisenhall in the seventh.

Almonte robbed New York left fielder Brett Gardner of an extra-base hit with a leaping catch at the warning track in right-center field. Chisenhall ran in and dove face-first to catch Yankees right fielder Carlos Beltran’s sinking liner.

Bryan Shaw struck out two in the eighth and Cody Allen allowed a one-out RBI single to Beltran in the ninth before getting his 24th save in 27 chances. After he struck out catcher Brian McCann for the first out, New York manager Joe Girardi was ejected for the third time by plate umpire Dan Iassonga for arguing a called strike three.

McCann questioned the call and Girardi was ejected within moments of reaching home plate.

The Yankees lost for the second time in eight outings as right-hander Ivan Nova (5-5) labored through five innings, allowing three runs and six hits while equaling his shortest outing of the season.

The Indians scored in three straight innings off Nova, taking a 1-0 lead on double by Chisenhall with nobody out in the second. Cleveland extended its lead on a two-out, run-scoring single by Brantley in the third and a two-out RBI single by Ramirez in the fourth.

The Yankees scored their first run when Rodriguez opened the fourth by sending an 0-1 pitch into the left-field seats for his 26th home run.

NOTES: New York 1B Mark Teixeira (bone bruise right leg) missed his third straight game. Manager Joe Girardi said he was encouraged when he saw Teixeira moving around better. ... Cleveland LF Michael Brantley made his fourth straight start as the designated hitter as he recovers from a shoulder injury that started bothering him last week. ... New York RHP Michael Pineda (right forearm) will throw approximately 65 pitches in a rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday; and, if it goes well, he could return next week. ... RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) made his first rehab start for Cleveland’s rookie league team in the Arizona Summer League and, according to manager Terry Francona, his velocity reached 94 mph. Francona said he will meet with Floyd and general manager Chris Antonetti to decide the next step.