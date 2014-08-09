Beltran’s 5 RBIs boost Yankees past Indians

NEW YORK -- Lately, the New York Yankees have been getting significant contributions from players that were not on the team a month ago. On Friday night, they had another contribution from a new acquisition and a major one from someone who had they had been anticipating his hottest streak of the season.

Carlos Beltran continued his recent tear by highlighting a five-RBI night with a sixth-inning grand slam and spot starter Esmil Rogers gave the Yankees five effective innings in a 10-6 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Shortstop Derek Jeter tied Hall of Famer Honus Wagner for sixth place on the career hits list with an infield single in New York’s five-run first against Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer (4-7). After Jeter’s 3,430th hit, Beltran began his big night with a game-tying single.

“When you have opportunities to score early in the game, the first couple of innings, you have a good chance to win,” Beltran said. “We put good at-bats together and scored five.”

Rogers worked comfortably with the four-run lead as he became the 12th different starter to be used by the Yankees. He was one of six players acquired by the Yankees from July 6 to July 31. Filling in for injured right-hander David Phelps, he allowed a run and four hits while throwing 87 pitches.

“It was great,” Beltran said of Rogers. “I think having him on the ballclub, he has a great arm.”

Rogers also pitched in New York’s second game in the last 19 decided by more than two runs and that was due to Beltran, who is batting .359 (28-for-78) with five home runs and 17 RBI in his last 20 games since July 18.

Beltran factored into New York’s second five-run inning of the night by sending a 1-2 curveball from John Axford into the right-center field seats. Beltran had been 1-for-7 against Axford, who faced him after Jeter sacrificed runners to second and third and after center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury was intentionally walked.

It was Beltran’s 11th career grand slam and first since May 8, 2012, for St. Louis against Arizona’s Ian Kennedy. It also came right before catcher Brian McCann was lifted from the game with a mild concussion after taking a foul ball off the mask in the third inning.

“For sure you want to do well,” Beltran said. “At least get the job done. I faced Axford many times in the National League. I have maybe one hit against him and they felt like it was the right matchup. I was able to put a good at-bat together and contribute.”

Beltran helped the Yankees reach double digits in runs for the fourth time this season and first time at home since Aug. 14 against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, but in an oddity he was the only starter with a multi-hit game. The Yankees also capitalized on two Cleveland errors and drew seven walks.

“It’s a great feeling when you can contribute to a win,” Beltran said.

Beltran’s home run gave the Yankees a 9-2 lead, but they struggled to protect it as David Huff and Shawn Kelley allowed five runs in the sixth and seventh. Adam Warren struck out Chris Dickerson for the final out of the seventh, Rich Hill got an inning-ending double play in the eighth and Dellin Betances struck out former Yankee Nick Swisher with the tying run on deck to end it.

“It was nice, but it got interesting again,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “It was great for our pitchers because they’re not always going to be perfect.”

First baseman Carlos Santana drove in three runs for the Indians (57-59), who were attempting to reach .500 for the 17th time this season. Swisher added an RBI single for Cleveland, which increased its league-leading total to 91 errors.

“That is a hard way to play,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “You lose all ability to match up and you know that you are probably going to have to leave somebody in longer than you would like to, but not playing is not an option you have to keep playing that is just the way you are supposed to do it, but it is a tough hole to dig out of.”

Bauer dropped his third straight start while throwing 44 of his 79 pitches in the first inning. He allowed five runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings.

The Indians took a 1-0 lead on Santana’s two-out RBI single in the first, but the Yankees came back with a five-run inning.

They sent 10 men to the plate and capitalized on shoddy Cleveland defense to take a 5-1 lead as seven straight hitters were not retired by Bauer. Jeter started it with an infield single on a tough play that required shortstop Jose Ramirez to make a throw on the run while doing a spin move that moved him past Wagner.

NOTES: New York 1B Mark Teixeira missed his second straight game with an injured left pinkie and his 31st overall this season. He remains day to day and did not take batting practice, though he took swings off a tee. ... Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right elbow) had his fourth throwing session without incident and second at distances of 60 to 90 feet. ... The Yankees recalled RHP Bryan Mitchell from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated RHP Matt Daley for assignment. ... Cleveland C Yan Gomes had the night off. He has a 13-game hitting streak, which is the second longest on the team this season. ... Indians CF Michael Bourn played his second game for Double-A Akron on Friday after playing seven innings on Thursday.