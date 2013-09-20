Preview: Mariners at Angels

With the Los Angeles Angels not part of the postseason race, ace Jered Weaver was scratched from Friday’s start against the visiting Seattle Mariners and replaced by Matt Shoemaker, who makes his major-league debut. Weaver has been bothered with forearm tightness for nearly two weeks but still plans to make at least one more start this season. Seattle is 2-5 on a 10-game road trip and has lost nine of its last 11 contests overall.

Josh Hamilton hit a tying two-run homer in the ninth and the go-ahead sacrifice fly two innings later in Los Angeles’ victory over Oakland on Wednesday to continue a strong September after struggling most of the season. “No matter how long you’ve been playing, you’re going to have confidence issues,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said of Hamilton. “We’re seeing it all come together the last month.” Seattle’s Raul Ibanez has 28 homers, one shy of Ted Williams’ mark from 1960 for most by a player 41 years or older.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Erasmo Ramirez (5-2, 4.98 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (NR)

Ramirez struggled with his command in his last outing, when he was rocked for five runs and eight hits in four innings of a loss to St. Louis. He had pitched well over his previous five outings, posting a 2.27 ERA during that stretch. Ramirez lost to the Angels on Aug. 24, when he allowed three runs (two earned) and seven hits in 6 2/3 frames.

Shoemaker went 11-13 with a 4.64 ERA in 29 starts at Triple-A Salt Lake City. The soon-to-be 27-year-old struck out 160 and walked just 29 in 184 1/3 innings. Shoemaker allowed 27 homers this season and 25 last year at Salt Lake.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager went 2-for-4 on Thursday after being mired in a 2-for-40 slump over his previous 11 games.

2. Angels OF Mike Trout is batting .393 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 61 at-bats against Seattle this season.

3. Mariners SS Brad Miller (hamstring) is expected to miss his sixth consecutive game.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Mariners 3