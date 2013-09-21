Preview: Mariners at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are playing their best baseball of the season just a tad too late. While the Angels haven’t yet been eliminated mathematically from the postseason chase, they are playing out the string of a season that had heightened expectations after the offseason signing of Josh Hamilton to go with Albert Pujols from a year earlier. Instead, the Angels were 16 games below .500 on Aug. 21 before a late streak of 20 wins in 27 games.

Seattle suffered its 13th walk-off defeat of the season – tying a franchise mark set two years ago – by losing 3-2 in 11 innings in the opener of the three-game series. The Mariners have lost 10 of 12 to fall a disappointing 20 games below .500. Los Angeles is 6-1 at home against Seattle this season and has outscored the Mariners 46-18.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Joe Saunders (11-15, 5.16 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jerome Williams (8-10, 4.65)

Saunders has lost five of six decisions after splitting his first 20. He lost to the Detroit Tigers in his last outing, when he gave up three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. Saunders has pitched well against the Angels this season, allowing one run and 11 hits in 15 frames while going 1-1 in two starts.

Williams has won three consecutive starts and issued just three walks in 18 1/3 innings during the stretch. He defeated the Houston Astros in his last outing, when he gave up one run and five hits in seven frames. Williams is 1-1 with a 4.38 ERA in 12 1/3 innings against Seattle this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle OF Michael Saunders is 7-for-15 with four doubles, a triple and four RBIs over his last four games.

2. Angels OF Michael Trout needs four home runs to record back-to-back 30-homer, 30-steals seasons.

3. Mariners OF Raul Ibanez is 5-for-10 with a homer against Williams, while 1B Justin Smoak is 1-for-16 with a blast.

PREDICTION: Angels 10, Mariners 3