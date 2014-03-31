Preview: Mariners at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels looked up star outfielder Mike Trout on the eve of the season while the Seattle Mariners are hoping the offseason signing of second baseman Robinson Cano will spruce up their attack. The teams open the season Monday when the visiting Mariners send four-time All-Star Felix Hernandez to the mound and the Angels counter with three-time All-Star Jered Weaver. Los Angeles is vying to halt a four-season playoff drought while Seattle hasn’t reached the postseason since 2001.

The 22-year-old Trout agreed to a six-year deal worth $144.5 million after placing second in the American League MVP balloting in each of his first two full seasons. Cano bid adieu to the New York Yankees and signed a 10-year, $240 million deal as a free agent as the Mariners try to improve a lackluster offense. Seattle also has a new manager in Lloyd McClendon and a new closer in Fernando Rodney while the Angels added third baseman David Freese and are hoping first baseman Albert Pujols will stay injury-free and outfielder Josh Hamilton can rebound from a poor first season with the club.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ESPN2, ROOT (Seattle), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (2013: 12-10, 3.04 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jared Weaver (11-8, 3.27)

Hernandez lost six of his last seven decisions in 2013 and didn’t throw a complete game after pitching five or more in each of the previous three seasons. The durable ace struck out more than 200 batters for the fifth straight season and made 31 starts, marking the eighth straight year he started 30 or more games. Hernandez often struggles against the Angels as he possesses an 8-13 mark and 3.95 ERA in 35 career starts.

Weaver’s sharp drop in velocity was a concern last season and he made just 24 starts due to injuries while matching his career low in victories. He went 8-3 after the All-Star break to salvage a season in which he tossed the fewest innings (154 1/3) since his rookie season of 2006. Weaver is 13-8 with a 3.23 ERA in 27 career starts against the Mariners.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Opening Day start is the seventh for Hernandez, breaking Randy Johnson’s franchise record, while Weaver is making his sixth to pass the club mark set by Mike Witt.

2. Trout is batting .395 with one homer in 38 career at-bats against Hernandez.

3. Cano has a .400 average in 30 career at-bats against Weaver.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Mariners 5