Preview: Mariners at Angels

Los Angeles welcomes its newest addition Saturday when the Angels look to extend their winning streak to seven games against the visiting Seattle Mariners. Los Angeles bolstered its bullpen Friday by trading four minor league prospects for veteran closer Huston Street, who was named to the All-Star Game after recording 24 saves with a 1.09 ERA for San Diego. With Street’s arrival, the Angels’ Joe Smith (15 saves) is expected to serve as the team’s primary setup man.

Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano carries an eight-game hitting streak into Saturday’s contest after going 4-for-6 in Friday’s 3-2, 16-inning loss. Cano is batting .452 with three home runs and 14 RBIs over his last 15 games for the Mariners, who have lost five of their last seven. Both teams will look for strong outings from their aces Saturday after using a combined total of 15 relievers in Friday’s 5-hour, 14-minute marathon.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (11-2, 2.12 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (11-2, 2.50)

Hernandez made his first All-Star start Tuesday and struck out two during one scoreless inning. The 28-year-old has tossed at least seven innings in 11 straight starts, including last Friday’s 3-2 win over Oakland when he allowed two runs while striking out nine over eight frames. Mike Trout is 17-for-44 with two homers and 11 RBIs against Hernandez, who is 3-1 with a 1.65 ERA in his last five starts against the Angels.

Richards was denied a spot on the All-Star team despite a stellar first half, which included seven scoreless innings against Texas last Friday. The 26-year-old is unbeaten over his last eight starts while posting a 1.27 ERA during that stretch. Kyle Seager is 6-for-16 against Richards, who owns a 3-2 mark with a 2.93 ERA in 12 career games (four starts) against Seattle, including seven shutout innings in a 2-0 victory on April 9.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles SS Erick Aybar left Friday’s game with a sore right groin and is listed as day-to-day.

2. Seattle OF James Jones is 12-for-35 during his eight-game hitting streak.

3. The Angels are 36-18 when scoring first.

PREDICTION: Mariners 3, Angels 1